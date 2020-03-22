Patriots take out full-page ad in Tampa Bay thanking Tom Brady: 'You got a great one'

The New England Patriots have nothing but respect for Tom Brady. The team took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking Brady for the last 20 seasons, congratulating him on joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and letting the city of Tampa Bay know what Brady will bring to the team.

In the ad, the Patriots refer to Brady as the GOAT, and tell Tampa Bay, “You got a great one.”

The @Patriots took out a full-page ad in today’s ⁦@TB_Times⁩ honoring and thanking ⁦@TomBrady⁩



“To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”



Classy gesture.⁩ #GOAT pic.twitter.com/r6VeBN7etG — Mark Katches (@markkatches) March 22, 2020

The Patriots’ full message reads:

Thank you Tom For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had. When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish or how much you’d soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family. Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles. You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person. Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady. To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one. With much love and appreciation, The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots.

Brady has already thanked the Patriots for the past 20 years. When Brady announced he was leaving the franchise, he made sure to pay tribute to all the teammates, coaches, staff members and executives he crossed paths with while he was a member of the Patriots. Brady said he wouldn’t be the man he is today without the Patriots.

Tom Brady excited to get things started in Tampa Bay

The 43-year-old Brady will look to add to his legacy with the Bucs. After losing a number of receivers in his final year with the Patriots, Brady opted to go to a team with plenty of elite options in the Buccaneers. By all accounts, Brady is pretty excited to work with Cameron Brate, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. One of the first things Brady did after signing his deal with the Bucs was ask for his receivers’ phone numbers.

There’s little Brady can do in Tampa Bay to diminish his legacy. He’s already going to go down as a Patriots legend, and one of the best — if not the best — to ever play the game.

While Brady is leaving the Patriots for now, both sides realize his parting is temporary. The Patriots will still play a significant role in Brady’s future, especially after Brady hangs up his cleats.

