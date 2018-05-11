Patriots schedule 2018: Nothing keeping New England from old AFC tricks

Sporting News
The Patriots&#39; 2018 schedule is as easy as it has been over the last 10 years in the AFC East. SN breaks down New England&#39;s schedule and projects its record for this season.

Patriots schedule 2018: Nothing keeping New England from old AFC tricks

The Patriots' 2018 schedule is as easy as it has been over the last 10 years in the AFC East. SN breaks down New England's schedule and projects its record for this season.

The Patriots will be looking for their 10th consecutive division title when they play out their 2018 schedule. When they're not playing the AFC East this season, for the most part they'll be facing the AFC South and NFC North.

New England's marquee games remain those against Pittsburgh and Kansas City, their fellow first-place AFC teams from 2017. But it also has couple much-anticipated interconference matchups this season.

Here's looking at all the games on the Patriots' 2018 slate and an early projection of how their season will play out.

SIGN UP to stream the upcoming NFL season LIVE on DAZN in Canada

Patriots schedule 2018

Patriots regular-season schedule

Date

Opponent

Kickoff time

TV network

Sept. 9

vs. Houston Texans

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Sept. 16

at Jacksonville Jaguars

4:25 p.m.

(CBS)

Sept. 23

at Detroit Lions

8:20 p.m.

(NBC)

Sept. 30

vs. Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Oct. 4

vs. Indianapolis Colts

8:20 p.m.

(FOX/NFLN)

Oct. 14

vs. Kansas City Chiefs

8:20 p.m.

(NBC)

Oct. 21

at Chicago Bears

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Oct. 29

at Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m.

(ESPN)

Nov. 4

vs. Green Bay Packers

8:20 p.m.

(NBC)

Nov. 11

at Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Nov. 18

BYE

Nov. 25

at New York Jets

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Dec. 2

vs. Minnesota Vikings

4:25 p.m.

(FOX)

Dec. 9

at Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Dec. 16

at Pittsburgh Steelers

4:25 p.m.

(CBS)

Dec. 23

vs. Buffalo Bills

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Dec. 30

vs. New York Jets

1 p.m.

(CBS)

Patriots preseason schedule

Week 1

Washington

7:30 p.m.

Week 2

Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

Week 3

at Carolina

7:30 p.m.

Week 4

at New York Giants

7 p.m.

MORE 2018 NFL SCHEDULES:
Five preseason games worth watching

Nov. 11 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. (CBS)

Toughest tests: The Jaguars and Steelers present the toughest road games, but Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Kirk Cousins' Vikings will be excellent duels with Tom Brady on his home field. The Texans also gave the Patriots a test with Deshaun Watson in New England last season.

Biggest breaks: The AFC East competition helps the Patriots again, as they should sweep the Bills, Dolphins and Jets. Even though Buffalo made the playoffs last season, it's not the same team this year, and both Miami and New York will be bad again. Taking away New England, the division remains weak.

Bottom line: Talking about the Patriots' record is like a broken record no matter their opponents. The reigning AFC champions face teams that combined for a 124-132 record last season, tied for the 10th easiest strength of schedule in the NFL. New England will roll in another big season with Brady for another No. 1 or No. 2 playoff seed. Record prediction: 13-3

What to Read Next