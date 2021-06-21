Patriots running back changes number to honor his grandfather who played for Chiefs

Running back Brandon Bolden has spent his entire eight-year career with AFC East teams, playing for the Patriots and Dolphins.

Bolden wore jersey number 38 for both franchises, including the 2019 season with New England. He opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When he takes the field this fall, Bolden will have a new number: 25.

The reason for the change? He’s honoring his grandfather, Frank Pitts, who was a receiver for the Chiefs from 1965-70.

Pitts, who is now 77 years old, caught three passes for 33 yards and rushed three times for 37 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He was also part of the Super Bowl I team that lost to the Packers.

After leaving the Chiefs, Pitts played three seasons for the Browns and one with the Raiders.

Bolden shared his reason on Instagram: “So yesterday I was ask ‘Why I changed my number’. Well long story short my Grandfather wore it for 11 years and I thought it would be best that he at least saw his oldest grandson play in the same number he played in, even though it’s the NFL now and not the AFL he remembers”

Pitts appeared in 74 games with the Chiefs and started 36 games.