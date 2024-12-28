Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye cleared after concussion test, returned to game vs. Chargers

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots left Saturday's game early after getting hit in the head. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Drake Maye took a huge hit to the head, went back to the locker room, missed a series but the New England Patriots decided to put him back in the game after he was cleared.

On the Patriots' first drive of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers Maye took a big hit to the head. Maye went back to the locker room when the Chargers put together a long drive for a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback. The Patriots reported that Maye was questionable with a head injury.

Patriots injury update: QB Drake Maye (head) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/yLOWhCiI87 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 28, 2024

But a few minutes later, Maye returned from the locker room and Patriots coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Maye passed the concussion test and would go back in the game.

"He's been cleared, so looking forward to getting him back on the field," Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said in a sideline interview with NFL Network.

On a third down Maye ran near the sideline. He stepped out but right as he did he took a huge hit from Chargers cornerback Cam Hart, with Hart's helmet hitting Maye in the helmet as he performed a spin move. No penalty was called because Maye was a runner on the play and trying to stay in bounds.

OH GOD NO



Drake Maye runs out and gets a helmet to helmet hit.



Penalty NOT called.



Maye was down for a bit before popping up. pic.twitter.com/wVtC7ckugY — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 28, 2024

Maye stayed down for a few seconds, holding his facemask. He got up slow and went to the sideline, and after sitting on the bench for a few seconds he was summoned to the blue medical tent to be checked for a concussion. Not long after that he left for the locker room.

But Maye was back for the Patriots' first drive of the second half. On his first drive back he ran it and Chargers linebacker Junior Colson was penalized for hitting Maye in the head after he slid down.

There was concern becasue Maye missed the second half of a Week 8 game against the New York Jets due to a concussion, though he returned to start the next week.

Maye has had a promising rookie season and Saturday was a chance for a national audience to watch his progress. His day wasn't done early, as it appeared to be for a while.