Patriots roll over Jets, clinch another first-round playoff bye

The New England Patriots rolled over the New York Jets on Sunday, 38-3, wrapping up an 11-5 regular season that included yet another AFC East title.

But just a couple of weeks ago, it looked like the Patriots would have to venture into unfamiliar territory: the wild-card round of the playoffs. After back-to-back road losses to the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, New England was the third seed in the AFC.

But that’s changed.

Win clinches first-round bye

The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady clinched a first-round playoff bye with their win over the New York Jets on Sunday. (AP)

The Patriots’ win clinched them at least the No. 2 seed in the conference and the accompanying first-round bye.

Incredibly, it’s the ninth straight year New England has been either the first or second seed in the AFC, a record it has long since had: the next-longest run of first-round byes is four straight years, by the Dallas Cowboys (1992-95), San Francisco 49ers (1992-95) and Denver Broncos (2012-15).

The Houston Texans’ last-second loss to the Philadelphia Eagles coupled with the Patriots’ win over the Buffalo Bills last week meant the Patriots jumped over them for the No. 2 seed, since New England beat Houston head-to-head in Week 1.

But with the Kansas City Chiefs still to play, the Patriots could become the No. 1 seed if the Raiders beat the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Broncos.

Week off will help Tom Brady

While he’s denied that he’s hurting, signs point to some kind of knee injury for Tom Brady. Brady never reveals when he’s dealing with something, but if he is, a week off will only help the 41-year-old quarterback.

It’s hard to judge since the Jets seemed disinterested, but Brady had a strong outing: He completed 24-of-33 passes (72.7 percent) for 250 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He finishes the regular season completing 65.8 percent of his passes with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

