Patriots' Rob Gronkowski asked about retiring, says 'I'm going to look at my future'

Rob Gronkowski just finished his eighth NFL season, but in that time he’s endured a litany of injuries: multiple back surgeries; a broken arm that required multiple surgeries when he re-broke it and it became infected; a torn ACL; severely damaged ankle ligaments; and, most recently, a concussion in the AFC championship game.

And on Sunday night, after the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Gronkowski wasn’t ready to commit to continuing his playing career.

“I don’t know how you heard that, but I’m definitely going to think about my future, for sure,” Gronkowski said when asked about rumors that he may be considering retirement. “I’m going to sit down in the next couple weeks and see where I’m at.”

What would make Gronkowski retire?

“I’m not ready for these type of questions right now,” Gronkowski said, looking unsure of himself. “I’m just going to sit down, reflect on the season, probably talk to my teammates. We fought all year long, all the receivers, running backs, linemen, we put all the work in together, so I’m just going to reflect on the season, proud of the boys, and just see what happens.”

Gronkowski, who turns 29 in May, had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. When healthy, he is one of the best to ever play the tight end position.