Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson's stock is rising, and Bill Belichick loves him

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·5 min read

New England Patriots fans are conditioned to not get too attached to the team’s running backs. After all, Bill Belichick has cycled through more ball-rushers than sleeveless hoodies during his 22-year tenure as head coach.

Every once in a while, however, a player sticks.

Rhamondre Stevenson might just stick.

After rushing 16 times for 71 yards and catching another seven passes for 72 yards Sunday, Stevenson further established himself as a key cog in the Patriots' offense Sunday during a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Belichick, who passed legendary coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 325, had nothing but praise for Stevenson after the Week 8 victory that brought New England’s record to 4-4.

"I have a ton of respect for the way he's worked at his game,” Belichick said Monday. “He's made significant progress in so many areas. He's really been impressive."

Drawing James White comparisons

Stevenson’s growth as a two-pronged offensive threat prompted many — including Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — to broach the name of James White, the talented pass-catching back who officially retired after last season.

"He's just all around a great player," Bourne said of Stevenson, via Patriots.com. "He can catch really well. I tell him all the time, 'You've got some really good mittens, man.' That's what we need. To be able to be versatile, having a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so big. He's reminding me of James White. So, just to keep that kind of third-down threat with all our other wideouts and threats, it kind of makes it hard to stop us in a sense."

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Jets.Sunday, October 30, 2022
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Jets.Sunday, October 30, 2022

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Stevenson’s proficiency in the passing game is ahead of where White stood during his second season in the NFL.

At no point during White’s sophomore campaign did he total 15 catches in a two-week period like Stevenson has logged his last two games with the Patriots. White totaled 40 catches his second year. Stevenson already has 32.

White was regarded as one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets during the quarterback’s tenure in New England, similar to how Stevenson has emerged as Mac Jones’ preferred check-down option this season.

Still, despite similarities in role and production, Stevenson and White are different runners. White (5-10, 205) was a finesse back who relied on finding holes.  Stevenson (6-0, 230) is a much more physical runner who can rack up yards after contact.

Regardless, if Stevenson keeps up his level of production over a span similar to White — who played parts of eight seasons with the Patriots — he could also be remembered as a household name in New England.

Usurping Damien Harris’ role

Following the Patriots’ Week 8 win, Stevenson appears to be firmly entrenched as the team’s preferred running back.

Damien Harris out-snapped Stevenson 22-14 Week 1, according to Pro Football Referernce, but Stevenson has been on the field for more offensive plays than Harris, a 2019 third-round pick, each successive game since that 20-7 loss to the Dolphins

An early-season injury to veteran running back Ty Montgomery also contributed to Stevenson’s increased role in the passing game.

While it’s not unusual to see Belichick shifting roles during the season at any position, a  permanent change would not be surprising given the coach’s comments about Stevenson’s growth.

"'Mondre just gets better every day,” Belichick said Monday. “He's one of the guys that I've coached that just shows continuous improvement almost every day he walks into the building. In every phase of the game."

It remains to be seen how playing time shakes out the rest of the season and in 2023, but Stevenson looks to have the inside line on the No. 1 job moving forward.

Rare praise from Bill Belichick

The biggest thing Stevenson has going for him may be the good graces of his head coach.

When asked specifically how Stevenson has progressed this season, Belichick took the opportunity to gush about the 24-year-old’s multifaceted game.

"The passing game … awareness, route running, blitz pickup, recognition, getting out on fake blitzes, versus reading the difference between fake blitzes and blitzes,” Belichick said of Stevenson, who accounted for 143 of the Patriots' 288 yards of offense Sunday. “In the running game, his patience and setting up blocks, running on the second level, stiff arm and contact balance, ball security. You name it.

“But he just gets better at all the things he works at every day. He's got a long list of them.”

Belichick’s enamoring of players is uncommon and has been reserved for a select few during his time in New England. And while all it takes sometimes is an ill-timed fumble to put a player in Belichick’s doghouse, he appears to be as impressed with Stevenson as any player on the roster.

Patriots fans have been burned before by getting too attached to running backs. Corey Dillon, LeGarrette Blount and others are still missed by New Englanders.

If Stevenson wants to stick, like White or Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk (1999-2011), he’ll need to keep his foot on the gas and continue improving while showcasing his skills as a unique physical runner and adept pass-catcher with a style of play that can’t be easily replaced.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rhamondre Stevenson draws Bill Belichick praise, and that's rare

Latest Stories

  • Giants blitz everyone but Lawrence Taylor at Geno Smith. Again he, Seahawks don’t blink

    Smith continues the NFL’s most surprising story through two months of the season. Pete Carroll says it’s about time to believe.

  • Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: DJ Moore, Rondale Moore seeing values soar

    Panthers' DJ, Cardinals' Rondale seeing more targets, TDs in recent weeks, while Jets' Elijah Moore falls down the depth chart.

  • Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett denies quote was veiled shot at Russell Wilson: 'Stop reaching'

    Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett admonishes fans and media for assuming that his "no one cares who gets the credit" comment was about Russell Wilson.

  • Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn denies Oath Keepers protected him on Jan. 6 in testimony

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn was deemed a hero after sharing emotional testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

    ‘It might not be your cup of tea but there’s nothing you can say to bring it down,’ director said

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta