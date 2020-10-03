Patriots QB Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.

NFL Media reported that Newton was added to the team's reserve/COVID list Saturday and that no one else on the team has tested positive. The Patriots confirmed a player tested positive, but did not name Newton.

The NFL has not announced whether Newton's positive test will have an impact on Sunday's game between the Patriots and Chiefs. In a statement, the Patriots said the team will follow the league's guidance regarding its scheduled trip to Kansas City. According to ESPN, the team was scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. ET.

The development comes hours after reports that an eighth player on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.