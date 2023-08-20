Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after rookie Isaiah Bolden gets carted off

Saturday night's preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended following a scary injury suffered by Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden had to be carted off the field after he appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while in coverage on a fourth quarter play. The Patriots said the rookie seventh-round defensive back "had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."

The game was called with 10:29 to go in the fourth quarter. The Patriots said the decision to end the game early came via "mutual agreement of the teams."

"All saying a prayer for Isaiah," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "Appreciated the way the league handled it, I think (ending the game early) was the right thing to do."

Contributing: Associated Press

Teammates look on as New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is taken off the field on a stretcher.

