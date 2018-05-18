Patriots owner Robert Kraft latest to be deposed in Colin Kaepernick collusion case, report says

As former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL continues, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is the latest executive to be questioned in connection to the grievance, according to a report from TMZ.

Details haven't been revealed when the deposition will take place or whether Kaepernick will be in attendance as he has been in the past.

Kaepernick's collusion case claims that he has been unable to find a job with the NFL and has been blackballed by NFL owners as a result of kneeling during the national anthem as a form of social protest.

ESPN reported in November that Kraft would be asked to "turn over all cell phone records and emails" after Kaepernick filed the grievance.

MORE: Broncos’ John Elway deposed in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

The report comes just days after Broncos general manager John Elway was deposed Tuesday and answered questions for an hour at Broncos headquarters.

Kraft joins a list of NFL figures, in addition to Elway, who have already been deposed in the case. Those include Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, league executive VP Troy Vincent, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and GM Ozzie Newsome.