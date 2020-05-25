Patriots might not see Jarrett Stidham as NFL ready: 'Brian Hoyer will be the starter'

When Tom Brady left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers this offseason, some people believed backup Jarrett Stidham would immediately step into the starting quarterback role in New England.

But Stidham, 23, has thrown just four career NFL passes. He came to the organization as a long-term project and hasn't received the time to grow similar prospects usually receive.

Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich said that inexperience will lead coach Bill Belichick to choose Brian Hoyer as his 2020 starter under center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"If you have a veteran quarterback who has been in the system, understands what to expect what an NFL season is like, you're gonna want to go with a guy who has the veteran leadership (and) also what it takes to be in that building," Ninkovich said on ESPN's 'Get Up'. "Look, when you're a second-year player, you really don't realize what a season's like as a starter. You don't understand what it's going to take, and not having an offseason does not help. So, Brian Hoyer will be the starter Week 1."

MORE: Tom Brady sinks pant-splitting shot in "The Match 2"

Hoyer does not bring much upside to a position commanded by a Hall of Fame QB for two decades; his lifetime record is 16-22 and he turns 35 in October. Even if New England's defense replicates its first-half form from last year, the team could still underwhelm if led by Hoyer.

The question is whether whatever potential Stidham carries would be sullied by being rushed into action.

Ninkovich, at least, believes Stidham isn't ready. He's quite familiar with the internal thinking of the Patriots, and while his opinion isn't definitive, it certainly carries more weight than that of the average pundit.