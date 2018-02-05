The Patriots lost a Super Bowl and the memes were ruthless

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win gave the majority of Twitter a chance to troll Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The memes and reactions were ruthless:





Let’s see who this Nick Foles really is pic.twitter.com/OjcRIlh7r8 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 5, 2018









Justin Timberlake had a bad performance and the Patriots lost to the Eagles. Happy Sunday! #SuperBowlLII #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/2klE4mCgVd — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 5, 2018









Raise your hand if you just lost a Super Bowl to a backup QB. pic.twitter.com/C2w7cKyS5y — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 5, 2018





Steelers fans celebrating the Pats not getting their 6th ring pic.twitter.com/84vLpoQiG3 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) February 5, 2018









Not totally Patriots-related, but amazing:





