The Patriots lost a Super Bowl and the memes were ruthless

Melissa Caskey
Melissa Caskey

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win gave the majority of Twitter a chance to troll Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The memes and reactions were ruthless:




[Yahoo Store: Get your Philadelphia Eagles championship gear here!]






Not totally Patriots-related, but amazing:


More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:
Grading the best and worst Super Bowl commercials
Nick Foles steals Super Bowl show with historic TD catch
Patriots’ trick play fails as Brady drops wide-open pass
NFL raises eyebrows with Aaron Hernandez decision

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) runs from Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Graham during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.  (AP/Mark Humphrey)

What to Read Next

Back