The Patriots lost a Super Bowl and the memes were ruthless
The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win gave the majority of Twitter a chance to troll Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The memes and reactions were ruthless:
— Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) February 5, 2018
Let’s see who this Nick Foles really is pic.twitter.com/OjcRIlh7r8
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 5, 2018
I don't think Patriots saw the revolution coming#Eagles #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bhdZsw6NxG
— Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) February 5, 2018
Justin Timberlake had a bad performance and the Patriots lost to the Eagles. Happy Sunday! #SuperBowlLII #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/2klE4mCgVd
— PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 5, 2018
On the bright side, the @Patriots won’t have to repaint their plane. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CvUyDMo36A
— Paul Thompson (@FlyingPhotog) February 5, 2018
Raise your hand if you just lost a Super Bowl to a backup QB. pic.twitter.com/C2w7cKyS5y
— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 5, 2018
Steelers fans celebrating the Pats not getting their 6th ring pic.twitter.com/84vLpoQiG3
— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) February 5, 2018
Ohhhh noooo pic.twitter.com/x7FeyHyJxD
— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) February 5, 2018
Not totally Patriots-related, but amazing:
OBVIOUSLY… pic.twitter.com/G8S8D6A0dR
— Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) February 5, 2018
