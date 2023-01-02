Patriots keep playoff hopes alive with hard-fought win over Dolphins

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·5 min read

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Even if for just one week longer, the New England Patriots can still believe.

In a battle of injury-plagued AFC wild-card contenders, the Patriots (8-8) dealt a huge blow to the Miami Dolphins’ (8-8) playoff hopes and kept their own alive with a 23-21 win at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The win mirrored many of the Patriots’ games this season: sloppy. But despite the rockiness, the Patriots bucked one of their worst habits against a depleted Dolphins defense.

The Patriots entered the game ranked last in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage (38.5%). They have been plagued all season by a consistent inability to finish off possessions with a touchdown. But New England was 2-for-2 in red-zone trips Sunday, scoring on their first and penultimate possessions of the game.

“There’s one thing you try to do when you get into the red zone,” Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton said after catching one of two red-zone touchdown passes. “Just try to be savvy. Practice makes perfect. We’re going out there each and every day to get better in the red area.”

Both drives were paramount in supporting the Patriots’ elite defense, which shone once again with two interceptions, three sacks and a defensive touchdown against a Miami offense missing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, among others.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, right, intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown to help seal a win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
“I didn’t play as good as I wanted to in the middle of the game,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said, “but I thought our guys kept fighting and we made some big plays in big moments...

“The defense did a great job putting us in a good spot.”

On their opening possession, the Patriots scored a touchdown in their first trip inside the 20-yard line, with Thornton catching a 7-yard pass from Jones to cap a 10-play, 81-yard drive.

It would be the Patriots’ only red-zone trip until 5:27 left in the fourth quarter when Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen interfered with New England receiver Jakobi Meyers at the Miami 5-yard line. Meyers was the recipient of Jones’ second red-zone touchdown pass, with Jones shifting the line and identifying a vulnerable one-on-one matchup.

“He definitely made a great catch,” Jones said. “Those are sometimes the hardest because you see a guy running out, looking at you. And I don’t want to put it on a line so he can intercept it. So he definitely made a great play, and it was a good situational play.”

That drive, an 11-play, 89-yard series, was arguably the Patriots’ most impressive offensive possession of the season.

Clinging to a 16-14 lead and on the heels of going three-and-out in three of their previous four possessions, the Patriots’ offense desperately needed to find its way down the field and score a touchdown to support the NFL’s top-scoring defense.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Updated projected postseason field for Week 17

Safety Kyle Dugger returned a 39-yard interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, marking New England’s fourth straight game with a defensive score. Cornerback Jonathan Jones followed with a pick of his own on the Dolphins’ next possession. Veteran safety Devin McCourty also dropped a sure-fire interception earlier in the game.

After the game, Dugger, who has three touchdowns this season, said scoring points from the defensive side has been a “point of emphasis” for the unit.

The New England defense has been about as consistent a point provider as any of their offensive players. The unit’s NFL-best seven defensive touchdowns would rank second behind only Mac Jones (11) among the Patriots’ scoring leaders.

“All those guys play hard,” Jones said. “Really well-coached. They have a great scheme. Just a lot of great players. We definitely want to produce more on offense and that starts with me as the quarterback...

“And score more points so they don’t have to do that part for us.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel acknowledged the Patriots’ penchant for defensive scores, saying the team employed a heavy running game in part to limit New England defenders reaching the end zone.

But they did anyway.

“It’s hard to beat that team when they score on both offense and defense,” he said.

Still, the Patriots were far from a streamlined product on offense — and the play-calling from senior offensive advisor Matt Patricia was no less suspect than in previous games.

With the game knotted at a touchdown apiece, the Patriots ran play-action on third-and-1 near midfield instead of handing off to Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris, both of whom have been effective in short-yardage situations this season. The result was a 12-yard sack of Jones, forcing a second-quarter punt after Stevenson failed to pick up the blitz from Christian Wilkins.

“We were a little inconsistent offensively,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, acknowledging the Dolphins switched from man to a zone coverage after New England’s opening touchdown. “There were some good things. We had that long drive, converted a couple third downs … They did a good job mixing it up and we were able to convert enough to, when combined with Kyle’s score, do enough to win.”

Regardless, New England has a chance to make the playoffs with a Week 18 win on the road against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots hope their defense keeps riding high and their offense builds off some positive momentum.

“I’ve never been a part of a defense like this before,” Patriots veteran safety Jabril Peppers said. “Just making plays out there. Going out with your brothers and having fun, playing meaningful December football. We just gotta keep it going. We got one more left and we just gotta keep it going.”

