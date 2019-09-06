Patriots' Josh Gordon pens emotional letter: 'Judge me on what I do now'

Josh Gordon opened up about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction.

Although Gordon has yet to speak with the media since returning to the Patriots, the wide receiver penned an emotional letter that he shared on social media.

"Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season," Gordon wrote, in part. "It's been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year.

He continued: "Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future."

A number of teammates and coach Bill Belichick offered their support Friday, just two days before Gordon and company open the season against the visiting Steelers.

"Josh has worked hard," Belichick said, via ESPN. "He's created an opportunity for himself."

Fellow receiver Julian Edelman added: "Having Josh back is unbelievable."

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in mid-August after he was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy.

The 28-year-old has been in and out of the NFL since the Browns took him in the 2012 supplemental draft.

He was suspended two games in 2013 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, missed all but five games of the 2014 season after failing a drug test, missed all of 2015 after another violation of league policy, and didn't play in 2016 while hoping to get reinstated into the league.

Gordon eventually played the final five games of 2017 after his reinstatement.

In 2018, he was traded to the Patriots and played most of the year before being suspended indefinitely in December.

Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots last year.