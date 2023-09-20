Patriots fan's death after 'scuffle' at Gillette Stadium didn't suggest traumatic injury: DA

The preliminary autopsy of a lifelong New England Patriots fan who died after a "scuffle" at an NFL game didn't "suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue," officials said.

Dale Mooney, a 53-year old New Hampshire man, died following a "scuffle" during Sunday night's Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Mooney collapsed and was taken to a hospital, prosecutors said.

PHOTO: A view outside of Gillette Stadium, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Witness Joseph Kilmartin told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB that Mooney "basically grabbed another fan. ... They started tussling around for a few minutes. At one point, another fan walked over. He punched him ... and [Mooney] just went out."

"It was pretty hard to watch," Kilmartin said.

Mooney's cause and manner of death are "undetermined pending further testing," the district attorney's office said Wednesday.

Mooney's wife, Lisa Mooney, told WCVB, "I want to know what happened. ... What caused this?"

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. Prosecutors urged any witnesses or fans with video of the incident to call investigators at 781-830-4990.

Gillette Stadium officials said in a statement, "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member."

"We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation," stadium officials said. "We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss."

