Patriots Fan Dies From 'Apparent Medical Event' While Attending Game: Report

The incident took place during the New England Patriots Sunday night game against the Miami Dolphins

A dedicated Patriots fan died after attending the team's Sunday night game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team's face-off at Gillette Stadium was attended by Newmarket, New Hampshire, native Dale Mooney who suffered an "apparent medical event" during the fourth quarter, per local news channel WHDH-7.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson shared in a statement to the outlet that EMTs reported to the 308/309 section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m. and transported Mooney, 53, to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the outlet, state detectives are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident.” The Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The incident is also being investigated by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office as part of "normal protocol," according to NBC News.



"The matter remains under active investigation. The District Attorney’s Office has been informed that the autopsy is not scheduled to be conducted today. There are no charges in place at this time," they shared in a statement to the outlet. PEOPLE has reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office for comment.

A witness shared with Boston 25 News that a fight reportedly took place before Mooney was transported out of the stadium.

“Mostly vocal but I absolutely saw a guy throw one vicious punch that knocked the victim out. He was unresponsive for a good 4-5 minutes before medical arrived," they said. "They did compressions for at least 10 minutes before they transported him on a backboard. It was horrific to watch."

Mooney's wife Lisa told the outlet that “according to stadium footage Dale never threw a punch," and expressed that he was a lifelong fan of the Patriots and had been a season ticket holder for 30 years.

While speaking to WHDH, she added that Mooney was self-employed. As per his health, she shared that Mooney had no known heart conditions but had a father who "had issues with his heart."



