Patriots' Devin McCourty and Wife Michelle Mourn Loss of Stillborn Daughter Mia: 'We Are Devastated'

New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty and his wife Michelle are mourning the loss of their daughter Mia.

In an emotional statement, the couple shared the heartbreaking news with their fans, revealing that they had lost their third child at 8 months pregnant over Memorial Day weekend, on May 24.

"I cry as I type this. It pains me to announce that this past memorial wknd [sic] on May 24, 2020, Dev and I suffered the most painful experience of our lives," Michelle wrote on Instagram. "My pregnancy had resulted in a still birth at almost 8 months of being pregnant — at exactly 31 weeks 2 days when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heart beat after being completely fine the week before at my last doctor's appt [sic]."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb."

Darren McCollester/Getty Devin McCourty, Michelle

RELATED: Lily Allen Opens Up About the 'Incredibly Traumatic' Delivery of Her Stillborn Son George

She continued, "To make matters worse, after an emotional full 21 hour labor, I had to push out and deliver our beautiful baby girl who came out with the umbilical cord around her neck. We held our baby, wrapped in a blanket, cute as ever, looking just like our son Brayden when he was born, but she had no breaths. No cries. No movement. Doctors say they have no answers for why this happens. It just sadly does."

Michelle, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Londyn and 2-year-old son Brayden with McCourty, went on to ask her family and friends for support as she continues to grieve.

"We do ask that you please push your prayers our way, especially towards out future, as that will be the hardest challenge moving forward," she wrote. "Pray for our healing."

McCourty shared the same post on his own Instagram page, adding a note about his love for Michelle and her "strength" through this difficult loss.

Story continues

"Her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be," the football star wrote. "Thank you everyone for your love and prayers"

McCourty, 32, who has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Patriots and has won three Super Bowl titles with the team, received an outpouring of support from his current and former teammates after revealing the news.

RELATED: 28 Celebrities Who've Bravely Opened Up About Their Miscarriages, in the Hopes of Helping Others

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wrote, "Love you my brother. So sad for you loss! You are in our thoughts and prayers always ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Meanwhile, the team's linebackers coach Jerod Mayo added, "My prayers and love to your family bro."

"My prayers are definitely going out to y’all. Love you bro💙," wide receiver N'Keal Harry said, while running back Damien Harris added, "Sending major prayers and love to you and your family my brother, much love always💜‼️."