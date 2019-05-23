Patriots depth chart 2019: New England makes another reload look easy

The Patriots are in a familiar place coming off another Super Bowl win. Much of their established core remains intact, but they are in the process of making a few key personnel changes.

For the first time in 10 years, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired in March, is not on New England's roster. Free agency also led to the Patriots moving on from wide receivers Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson, plus left tackle Trent Brown. Wide receiver Josh Gordon remains suspended indefinitely. On defense, the big departures were up front, as New England didn't keep stud starting end Trey Flowers or solid starting tackle Malcom Brown.

While the Patriots go to work in the offseason and into training camp, here is a look at most notable differences on their depth chart in their latest quest to repeat.

Patriots depth chart: offense

Pos. Starter Backup QB Tom Brady Brian Hoyer RB Sony Michel Damien Harris* RB James White Brandon Bolden* FB James Develin Jakob Johnson* WR N'Keal Harry* Demaryius Thomas* WR Phillip Dorsett Dontrelle Inman* WR Julian Edelman Maurice Harris* TE Benjamin Watson* Matt LaCosse* LT Isaiah Wynn Yodny Cajuste* LG Joe Thuney Ted Karras C David Andrews James Ferentz RG Shaq Mason Hjalte Froholdt* RT Marcus Cannon Cole Croston

* new to roster in 2019

Running back

The Patriots surprised some by using a third-round draft pick on Damien Harris. Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs was the better all-around prospect because of his explosiveness, but Harris checks all the boxes as a complete, versatile back who does the little things right — New England's ideal type. Harris is capable of filling in for Sony Michel both on early downs and in the red zone. He also can spell James White in receiving situations.

Harris (5-10, 216 pounds) is a younger, fresher version of Rex Burkhead (5-10, 215 pounds) and presents an upgrade as a swing backup. With the team bringing back good-hands special teams cog Brandon Bolden behind White, Burkhead is headed to the roster bubble.

With Patterson not returning, the Patriots also have some non-traditional touches vacated from last season. Michel and White are headed to going 40-40 on most of the workload, while Harris is suited to earn most of the remaining 20 percent over Burkhead.

Wide receiver

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman just turned 33 and got a new contract extension. He stays as Tom Brady's tough, reliable go-to guy anywhere on the field. Philip Dorsett was re-signed for one year after showing good chemistry with Brady on short routes through the red zone, finding a niche away from his once-speedy-deep-threat profile.

But Dorsett last year was deployed more out of desperation at the position, and the Patriots have a lot more intriguing new options, led by first-rounder N'Keal Harry. The rookie is a big (6-4, 213 pounds), strong route-runner who can line up everywhere and make big plays after the catch.





The interchangeability theme carries over to former Redskin Maurice Harris (6-3, 200 pounds), another super-sized option for the slot. Former Colt Dontrelle Inman is an experienced dart who has proved he can contribute when needed in a limited outside role.

Those two additions will help more than Demaryius Thomas will. The fading five-time Pro Bowler is 31 and coming off an Achilles tear during his short time with the Texans. His first goal is getting back on the field healthy.

The Patriots have more than enough contingency plans for Gordon. While Harry and Harris are key because they allow the Patriots to move around Edelman, Dorsett should be worried about Inman taking his role.

The size of Harry, Harris and Thomas (6-3, 229 pounds) matters for another reason. They form part of a committee to compensate for Gronkowski's lost production in the middle of the field.

Tight end

In the absence of Gronk, the Patriots have collected players here like they are Infinity Stones — some individual intrigue, but no snap answers yet. Dwayne Allen was not re-signed, and Jacob Holllister was traded. Enter Ben Watson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse and now a rumor of the team trading for the Vikings' Kyle Rudolph.

The Patriots coaxed Watson, 39, out of his short retirement to provide swing insurance to the team that drafted him in the first round 15 years ago. He is a default No. 1 for now to help rev up the contribution competition for Seferian-Jenkins and LaCosse. At worst, Watson has enough blocking acumen and wiggle left to replace Allen as the No. 2 in two-tight end sets.

Seferian-Jenkins (6-5, 262 pounds) and LaCosse (6-6, 255 pounds) both have Gronk-like frames, and each has flashed as a red-zone receiver in the past. But Seferian-Jenkins' athleticism and durability are concerns for that role. LaCosse was efficient catching passes for the Broncos last season.

With these options, the Patriots aren't looking for the non-existent direct Gronk replacement, just for the top two guys who can "do their jobs" in Josh McDaniels' offense. Recent career history leans toward Watson and LaCosse forming a capable committee.

Offensive line

With Trent Brown gone, the Patriots will simply go to their Plan B of last season, before rookie first-rounder Isaiah Wynn tore his Achilles. Wynn will be called upon to watch Brady's blindside. Both he and right tackle Marcus Cannon, who just turned 31, will hold their jobs as bookends with swing option Jared Veldheer now retired. Rookie Yodny Cajuste needs time to develop and get healthy before he can push for either job.

Brown had a great season to help him cash in with the Raiders. Wynn, however, has the power and athleticism to be an upgrade in both run-blocking and pass protection.





Patriots depth chart: defense

Pos. Starter Backup DE Deatrich Wise Chase Winovich* DT Lawrence Guy Adam Butler DT Mike Pennel Danny Shelton DE MIchael Bennett* John Simon LB Kyle Van Noy Jamie Collins* LB Dont'a Hightower Christian Sam LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Elandon Roberts CB Stephon Gilmore Keion Crossen CB J.C. Jackson Joejuan Williams* CB Jason McCourty Jonathan Jones FS Devin McCourty Duron Harmon SS Patrick Chung Terrence Brooks*

* new to roster in 2019

Defensive end

Given how good Flowers was at both rushing the passer and stop the run, he is impossible to replace. So the Patriots got players who can combine for the lost elements of production.

Michael Bennett is 33, but he is coming off a nine-sack season and hasn't lost too much in his all-around game. His power against the run at 6-4, 274 pounds and ability to slide inside is a welcome asset for Bill Belichick.

The Patriots also drafted their typical edge player in Chase Winovich. He is relentless and active getting upfield, and down to the size and sound of the name, there are a lot of similarities between him and former stalwart Rob Ninkovich.

Between Bennett, Winovich and Deatrich Wise, New England has to make up for only 7 1/2 sacks, Flowers' total from last season. The Patriots have always had an effective committee approach to get to the quarterback, and that won't change in 2019.

Defensive tackle

The Patriots made the easy decision not to re-sign Malcom Brown, because Lawrence Guy and Mike Pennel both played at a high level last season. The key will be strengthening the rotation behind them. Danny Shelton, who was re-signed late in free agency, will hope to lead the producers off the bench, but it's thin after that, as Adam Butler struggled last season.

New England has been attached to free agent Gerald McCoy, but he might be too expensive of a high-end flyer at age 31. As for now, the position is still looking good and can get better should rookie fifth-rounder Byron Cowart — whom the team traded up to get — provide any early juice.





Linebacker

J'Whaun Bentley, a fifth-round pick last year, is in line to see the most snaps with Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower. The Patriots don't have traditional inside-outside designations on the second level, so they can get him on the field in many places as a third option.

Bentley has a good baseline against the run, but he was outstanding in coverage with limited snaps as a rookie, a weaker point in the games of Van Noy and Hightower.

For depth, the team brought back Jamie Collins, who returns to the system that once made him an elite defender. There won't be any scheme concerns there, as Collins, who turns 30 in October, can be valuable doing a little of everything to back up all three.

The Patriots once again have had an offseason in which filling their holes has been easier than expected. That's really the Patriot Way.