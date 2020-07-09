Patriots confirm signing of quarterback Newton

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots have completed the signing of veteran quarterback Cam Newton, the NFL team said on Wednesday.

ESPN reported last month that the former NFL Most Valuable Player had agreed a one-year deal with the Patriots following six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay.

Newton spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, taking the team to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. The Panthers released him in March.

"The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton today," the Patriots said on their website https://www.patriots.com/news/patriots-sign-qb-cam-newton.

Newton, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft, underwent foot surgery in December after injury limited him to two games in 2019. The league's official website https://www.nfl.com/news/cam-newton-officially-becomes-a-new-england-patriot said the deal could earn Newton up to $7.5 million.

The 31-year-old holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

He is also the only NFL player to have at least six seasons with 3,000 or more passing yards and 500 or more rushing yards at any point in his career.







(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)