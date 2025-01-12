Patriots appoint Vrabel as new head coach

Mike Vrabel had a 54-45 record from his time in charge of the Tennessee Titans [Getty Images]

The New England Patriots have appointed Mike Vrabel as their new head coach.

Vrabel, a Patriots Hall of Famer, replaces Jerod Mayo, who was sacked by the franchise after just one season in charge.

Vrabel played for the Patriots between 2001 and 2008 and won three Super Bowl titles as a linebacker.

His last head coach job was at the Tennessee Titans, where he spent six seasons before he was dismissed a year ago.

"He's back! Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel returns to New England as our 16th head coach," said the Patriots.

Vrabel was a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 season until 30 December, when his contract ran out.

He was the NFL coach of the year in 2021 while in charge of the Titans.