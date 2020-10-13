Patriots and Chiefs can practice Wednesday after no new positive coronavirus tests

The New England Patriots might play in Week 6 after all. The Patriots can return to practice Wednesday after the team experienced no new positive coronavirus tests Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The news comes after the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was postponed after a few members of the Patriots tested positive for coronavirus. The two teams were initially supposed to play Monday, Oct. 12. That game has now been moved to Sunday, Oct. 18.

In addition to the Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs were also cleared to practice Wednesday after the team experienced no new positive coronavirus tests Monday. The Chiefs played their Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders despite a Chiefs coach reportedly testing positive for coronavirus Saturday. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 6.

Patriots dealing with a few positive tests

The Patriots missed their Week 5 game after a few players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Quarterback Cam Newton was placed on that list Oct. 3. The team still played its Week 4 game against the Chiefs despite Newton’s positive test. A few days later, the Patriots placed lineman Bill Murray on the COVID-19/reserve list. On Wednesday, cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Patriots were unable to hold normal practices due to those positive tests, resulting in their Week 5 game being postponed. As long as the team continues to test negative, the Patriots should return to play in Week 6.

It’s unclear whether Gilmore or Newton will be available for that game.

