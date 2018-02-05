Patriots already the 2019 Super Bowl favorite even after loss to Eagles

Cheer up, New England Patriots fans. There’s always next year. No, really. The early 2019 Super Bowl odds have been released, and at least one outlet says the Patriots are the team to beat next season.

According to BetDSI, the Patriots have the best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2019. The team is listed at +400 to win it all. The Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Patriots on Sunday night, are second at +800.

Those odds were released shortly after the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. We’re not even sure every member of the Eagles had time to touch the Lombardi Trophy by the time those odds came out.

Even after their loss to the Eagles, the Patriots are still favored to win the Super Bowl in 2019. (AP) More

In case you’re curious, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are the next teams in line to win the 2019 Super Bowl, according to BetDSI.

Eagles fans might be insulted by that sleight, but maybe not for a little while. They are far too excited to care as they celebrate the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory. Maybe it will bother them at some point in the future, but it’s tough to say after the celebration going on in Philadelphia right now.

Not only that, but what do Eagles fans care about odds? Their team was doubted all season and still managed to pull off upset win after upset win all the way to the championship.

Because of that, the Eagles going into next season as underdogs feels appropriate.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik