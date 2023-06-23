New ‘patriotic’ Idaho history curriculum misses the point of teaching history | Opinion

History

Gov. Brad Little and Superintendent Debbie Critchfield are misunderstanding the purpose of studying history when they promote the U.S. history curriculum called “The Story of America.” They say that schools need to use this curriculum because it aligns with their view of Idaho values, embraces patriotism and attempts to instill a sense of pride in the U.S. They also contend it will stop the teaching of history in a disrespectful, anti-American way, though Critchfield admits that’s not happening in Idaho.

The point of a history class isn’t to get students to love or hate their country; it’s to prepare them to live in it. And the point of studying our past is not to list all the good and bad things that have happened or attempt to balance them. It’s to understand the how and why of what happened and the effects, persistent or not, that shape our country. Students need all the facts, not just the ones that are comfortable or noble. The point of a history class is not to instill in our children a point of view that the Governor favors, but to give them the understanding and tools they need to live in a complex, diverse, dynamic country.

Sheila Ames, Boise

Eagle Road

On Nov. 13, 2021, a terrible vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Eagle Rd (Highway 55) and Baldcypress Street. The accident involved a 3/4 ton Ford pick up and a Mitsubishi Mirage. The Mirage was attempting to make a left turn using the northbound “unprotected” left turn lane. The oncoming lane closest to the Mirage was backed up solidly from Ustick Rd past Baldcypress Street. An oncoming vehicle stopped to allow left turn passage, the Mirage thought it was safe to cross, but was impacted by the pick up. The truck penetrated the Mirage at the front passenger door a distance of 25 inches. The speed limit on highway 55 through this high business and residential area is 55 mph. The front seat passenger died on impact, she had no room to live. ITD is the agency in charge of highways, they know this intersection is dangerous but have done little to correct the problem. A 21-year-old died on that day, at a poorly designed left turn lane. We will continue to press for changes, reduced speed limit, and closure of this unprotected left turn lane.

Kurtis Plaster, Meridian

Ask teachers

I am disappointed that the governor and the state superintendent decided to adopt a supplemental history program without getting the input of the teachers who teach history. This is reminiscent of the legislators adopting the death penalty by firing squad without consulting the Department of Correction. Now we have the Nampa school board deciding on all issues LGBTQ, deciding it should be left up to parents to discuss the subject rather than trained teachers. What do the teachers think? Have the students been asked for their opinions? The best decisions involve getting input from all those who will have to carry out the implementation.

Lori Poublon Ramirez, Meridian

Orcas

As Orca Month unfolds, I am compelled to draw attention to the profound interdependence between the orca population and the salmon species right here in our beautiful state of Idaho. As a Youth Salmon Protector I find it vital to recognize the prompt need for breaching the lower four dams on the Snake River.

While orcas have long been celebrated, we must not forget the crucial role that salmon play in their survival and the delicate balance of our ecosystem.

In recent years, we have witnessed declines in both orca and salmon populations, presenting an alarming situation that demands our immediate attention. Idaho’s rivers and waterways have long been significant spawning grounds for salmon, supporting both the resident orcas and our local communities. However, the proliferation of dams has obstructed the natural migration routes of these fish, impeding their ability to reach crucial breeding and feeding grounds. This disruption has had devastating consequences for both the salmon and the orcas that rely on them for survival.

Orca Month serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to protect these magnificent creatures and the natural environment we all rely on. Breach the lower four dams on the Snake River!

Lily Saperston, Boise

Juneteenth

The other day with swagger and sway, I overheard someone say, “Juneteenth was a stupid holiday.”

Shocked ears! Heart sank! Everything about that statement stank. Ultimately Juneteenth is about freedoms for all to pursue. It’s what we value, don’t you? Freedom isn’t just for a few!

Our forefathers and Crispus Attucks would be appalled, even unenthralled with us, in thinking freedom’s cause, stupid and useless!

Crispus was once undervalued, even counted as someone’s possession. Yet he’s integral to our country’s first history lesson. There aren’t any stupid holidays where freedom’s concerned. For it’s exactly that – which our forefathers yearned. On all the days freedom is celebrated, remember that’s why our ancestors immigrated.

Freedom to cherish! Without it, our country would perish!

Geraldine Vaughn, Nampa

Micron

Why does China keep getting wealthy? Because they buy and coerce all of our wealth-makers. Micron... what are you doing? $603 million into Chinese pockets over the next few years in the Chinese city of Xian for a chip packaging facility? This is not your first offense related to China related.

This deal is not in our country’s best interests, not in Boise’s best interests and it is “technology sharing” with a country that continues to attempt to force confrontation as though an enemy. China is hostile to us and our allies, an intellectual property thief, a military aggressor and you want to invest in them? Enough! Be American made, end of story. I was born at St. Luke’s Boise, Idaho, raised here and even worked for Micron in the early 2000s. Quit making me ashamed of you. China can be a client/customer not intertwined in Micron’s leadership/ownership. If we had better leaders they ought to demand you never be a part of this deal.

Jeff Wells, Nampa