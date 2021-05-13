Patriot Returns to Profitability and Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $854 thousand
STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced pre-tax income of $1.2 million and net income of $854 thousand, or $0.22 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2020.
Profitability in the first quarter was achieved as the Bank demonstrated improved net interest margins, core deposit growth, lower operating expenses, and a lower loan loss provision. In addition, during the quarter the Bank recognized a payroll tax credit of $843 thousand under the Employee Retention Credit program of the CARES Act. These factors were partially offset by a lower loan balance as loan payoffs outpaced new loan originations. Further improvements in profitability are projected as loan balances begin to grow and SBA loan and sale activity resumes.
Since 2020, the Bank had provided CARES Act payment deferrals on approximately $232.7 million of loans. A significant percentage of the loans deferred as a result of the CARES Act have now resumed normal payments. The balance of loans remaining on deferral in conjunction with the CARES Act had declined to $37.7 million at March 31, 2021.
Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “The Bank continues to make progress in the areas of income creation and expense management during challenging operational circumstances. Staff remain focused on service and process improvements to help Patriot become an efficient and high performing organization. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of efficiency and performance. The leadership team has expanded with experienced banking professionals now added to our team to help us achieve our goals and strengthen the Bank’s accountability culture.” Mr. Russell added: “we believe the changes and our culture have us on the right path of success for us, our customers and our communities.”
Financial Results:
As of March 31, 2021, total assets increased to $886.2 million, as compared to $880.7 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans totaled $666.3 million versus $719.6 million as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased from $685.7 million at December 31, 2020 to $692.9 million at March 31, 2021.
Excluding the decline in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $23.8 million during the quarter due to stronger retail banking activity in the first quarter along with a $9.4 million growth in the prepaid debit card business during the first quarter of 2021.
These balance sheet changes have significantly strengthened the Bank’s capital ratios and at the same time improved its net interest margin. These foundational changes position Patriot for continued growth in profitability in 2021 as net interest margins are expected to continue to improve and as business activity rebounds from the impact of the pandemic and returns to more normalized levels.
In the first quarter of 2021, net interest income was $6.1 million and declined $197 thousand, or 3.1% from the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin showed strong improvement and resulted in a 2.99% margin in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 2.72% for the first quarter of 2020. The impact of the improving net interest margin was mitigated by the lower loan balance associated with a cautious approach to lending during the pandemic. As economic activity expands, loan balances are expected to grow, further improving net interest income.
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2021 was zero, compared to $804 thousand for the first quarter of 2020. No provision was required for the first quarter of 2021 due to the declining loan balance and the need for lower pooled reserves as the economic recovery accelerates. In the first quarter of 2020, the provision for loan losses was primarily due to an additional reserve attributable to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Allowance for Loan Losses at March 31, 2021 totaled 1.54% of total loans, compared with 1.45% at December 31, 2020.
Non-interest income was $442 thousand and $421 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in gains on sales of SBA loans from the first quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense was $5.4 million and $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense in 2021 was primarily driven by an Employee Retention Credit of $843 thousand under the Employee Retention Credit program of the CARES Act, a reduction of $800 thousand in compensation and benefits due to staffing adjustments made during 2020, and a reduction of $212 thousand in regulatory assessments expense.
For the first quarter of 2021, a provision for income taxes of $319 thousand was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $359 thousand for the first quarter of 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity was $63.9 million, compared with $63.2 million at December 31, 2020. Patriot’s book value per share was $16.21 at March 31, 2021, compared with $16.03 at December 31, 2020. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.12%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.07% and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.32%.
About the Company:
Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 27th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash
$
2,593
$
3,006
$
1,806
Interest bearing deposits
81,681
31,630
50,350
Total cash and cash equivalents
84,274
34,636
52,156
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
57,893
49,262
44,830
Other investments, at cost
4,450
4,450
4,450
Total investment securities
62,343
53,712
49,280
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
2,744
2,783
2,897
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,503
4,503
4,477
Gross loans receivable
676,676
730,180
818,841
Allowance for loan losses
(10,426
)
(10,584
)
(10,916
)
Net loans receivable
666,250
719,596
807,925
SBA loans held for sale
2,829
1,217
17,996
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
6,270
6,620
3,801
Premises and equipment, net
33,128
33,423
34,312
Other real estate owned
1,216
1,906
2,400
Deferred tax asset, net
11,274
11,496
11,989
Goodwill
1,107
1,107
1,107
Core deposit intangible, net
331
343
605
Other assets
9,919
9,387
10,634
Total assets
$
886,188
$
880,729
$
999,579
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
173,520
$
158,676
$
83,583
Interest bearing deposits
519,358
526,980
719,631
Total deposits
692,878
685,656
803,214
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings
90,000
90,000
90,000
Senior notes, net
11,946
11,927
11,871
Subordinated debt, net
9,789
9,782
9,760
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net
8,112
8,110
8,104
Note payable
943
994
1,143
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
2,158
3,786
2,637
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,425
7,255
8,227
Total liabilities
822,251
817,510
934,956
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
106,363
106,329
106,213
Accumulated deficit
(41,738
)
(42,592
)
(39,845
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(688
)
(518
)
(1,745
)
Total shareholders' equity
63,937
63,219
64,623
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
886,188
$
880,729
$
999,579
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
7,743
$
8,113
$
10,033
Interest on investment securities
310
326
416
Dividends on investment securities
34
86
138
Other interest income
24
22
135
Total interest and dividend income
8,111
8,547
10,722
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
785
1,134
3,200
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
733
708
697
Interest on senior debt
229
229
229
Interest on subordinated debt
234
235
268
Interest on note payable and other
4
4
5
Total interest expense
1,985
2,310
4,399
Net interest income
6,126
6,237
6,323
Provision for loan losses
-
371
804
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,126
5,866
5,519
Non-interest Income
Loan application, inspection and processing fees
63
76
53
Deposit fees and service charges
65
68
114
Gains on sale of loans
94
102
12
Rental income
130
130
131
Other income
90
89
111
Total non-interest income
442
465
421
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and benefits
2,216
3,357
3,861
Occupancy and equipment expenses
920
833
949
Data processing expenses
350
377
390
Professional and other outside services
852
691
784
Project expenses, net
10
664
94
Advertising and promotional expenses
62
77
147
Loan administration and processing expenses
24
39
24
Regulatory assessments
228
318
440
Insurance expenses
60
70
70
Communications, stationary and supplies
145
105
120
Other operating expenses
528
708
492
Total non-interest expense
5,395
7,239
7,371
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,173
(908
)
(1,431
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
319
474
(359
)
Net income (loss)
$
854
$
(1,382
)
$
(1,072
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.22
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.27
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.22
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.27
)
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Quarterly Performance Data:
Net (loss) income
$
854
$
(1,382
)
$
(1,072
)
Return on Average Assets
0.39
%
-0.61
%
-0.44
%
Return on Average Equity
5.42
%
-8.41
%
-6.37
%
Net Interest Margin
2.99
%
2.93
%
2.72
%
Efficiency Ratio
82.14
%
108.04
%
109.38
%
Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs
81.99
%
98.58
%
107.99
%
% (decrease) increase in loans
-7.33
%
-2.81
%
0.82
%
% increase in deposits excluding brokered deposits
4.66
%
1.25
%
7.08
%
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
24,587
$
20,005
$
16,450
Other real estate owned
$
1,216
$
1,906
$
2,400
Total nonperforming assets
$
25,803
$
21,911
$
18,850
Nonaccrual loans / loans
3.63
%
2.74
%
2.01
%
Nonperforming assets / assets
2.91
%
2.49
%
1.89
%
Allowance for loan losses
$
10,426
$
10,584
$
10,916
Valuation reserve
$
477
$
482
$
1,100
Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve
$
10,903
$
11,066
$
12,016
Allowance for loan losses / loans
1.54
%
1.45
%
1.33
%
Allowance / nonaccrual loans
42.40
%
52.91
%
66.36
%
Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans
1.61
%
1.51
%
1.47
%
Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans
44.34
%
55.32
%
73.05
%
Gross loan charge-offs
$
272
$
968
$
44
Gross loan (recoveries)
$
(114
)
$
(10
)
$
(41
)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
158
$
958
$
3
Capital Data and Capital Ratios
Book value per share (1)
$
16.21
$
16.03
$
16.43
Shares outstanding
3,944,272
3,943,572
3,932,841
Bank Capital Ratios:
Leverage Ratio
10.12
%
9.80
%
9.16
%
Tier 1 Capital
12.07
%
11.25
%
10.51
%
Total Risk Based Capital
13.32
%
12.50
%
11.76
%
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.
Deposits:
(In thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Non-interest bearing:
Non-interest bearing
$
104,766
$
99,344
$
83,583
Prepaid DDA
68,754
59,332
-
Total non-interest bearing
173,520
158,676
83,583
Interest bearing:
NOW
34,433
30,529
28,265
Savings
103,025
98,635
59,567
Money market
131,844
146,389
132,629
Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000
165,130
160,968
205,311
Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater
66,470
49,172
68,444
Brokered deposits
18,456
41,287
225,415
Total Interest bearing
519,358
526,980
719,631
Total Deposits
$
692,878
$
685,656
$
803,214
