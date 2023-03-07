Patriot Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.8 million, $0.45 per share; Full Year Net Income of $6.2 million, $1.56 per share

Pre-tax Income and Net Interest Margin buoyed by exceptional loan and deposit growth

STAMFORD, Conn., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.45 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These results compare to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.59 basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.48 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $6.2 million, or $1.56 basic and $1.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net income of $5.1 million, or $1.29 basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, pre-tax income included the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) of $2.9 million and non-recurring merger related costs of $1.9 million. Pre-tax income for the year ended 2022 of $7.8 million increased $3.8 million or 95% from the full year 2021 results, exclusive of non-recurring items. There were no non-recurring items in 2022 pre-tax income.

Along with reporting a substantial improvement in net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 14.7% and deposit growth of 14.9% at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The Bank’s average net interest margin increased significantly to 3.77% for the quarter and 3.46% for the full year ended December 31, 2022, up from 3.05% and 2.92% for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Bank’s Payments division has increasingly been contributing to the Bank’s lower-cost funding sources. This new Group is keenly focused on expanding unique deposit gathering channels, while continuing to widen the Bank’s net interest margin.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “Despite the myriad impacts related to the changing interest rate environment, we are proud of the increasing operational and financial results achieved for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Operational and business unit initiatives are gaining good traction, and we are seeing the results expressed in increasing earnings and widening net interest margin.” Mr. Russell added “Our efficiency ratio has improved significantly in the fourth quarter to 64.88%.

Michael Carrazza, Patriot’s Chairman commented, “Patriot remains aggressively committed to completing one or more transformational events that will elevate the scale of Patriot and its digital forward capabilities. Strategic discussions are actively underway; such event(s) will be coupled with the organic roll-out of initiatives on the digital deposit gathering and asset generating sides of the balance sheet.”

In December 2022, Patriot successfully completed its refinancing of its $12.0 million senior debt facility that was scheduled to mature in December 2022.

Financial Results:
Total assets increased $94.9 million to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, as compared to $948.5 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in net loans from $729.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $838.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021 to $860.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $9.6 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 38.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $33.3 million, an increase of $8.0 million or 31.7% from the year ended December 31, 2021. These increases were primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio and growth in prepaid deposits from the Payments division.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.77% for the quarter and 3.46% for the full year ended December 31, 2022. This compares with 3.05% and 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

For the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022, additional provisions for loan losses of $1.4 million and $1.9 million were recorded, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $10.3 million (1.22%) of total loans, compared with $9.9 million (1.34%) on December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively. Non-interest income for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower gains from sales of SBA loans resulting from lower market premiums.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2022 were $7.1 million and $27.2 million, respectively. Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2021 were $8.8 million and $25.2 million, respectively, net of the ERC recognized by the Company in 2021 of $2.9 million. The Company was no longer eligible for the ERC under the CARES Act program after the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $1.6 million was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $81,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The benefit for income taxes in 2021 was primarily due to a full $1.9 million reversal of the valuation reserve for deferred tax assets, which decreased the income tax provision in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity was $59.6 million, as compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. While Patriot achieved a material increase in operating and earnings performance in 2022, its equity account declined as a result of market value accounting applied to the Bank’s available-for-sale investment portfolio (“AFS”) during the period; this market value adjustment is directly correlated to the fluctuation of interest rates and does not represent a permanent impairment in value as the Company holds such investment grade securities to maturity Accordingly, on a GAAP basis, Patriot’s book value per share was $15.03 on December 31, 2022, as compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. Excluding the net impact of the valuation of the AFS portfolio, non-GAAP tangible book value per share was $18.63, as compared with $18.21 in the third quarter of 2022 and $17.08 on December 31, 2021.

About the Company:

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Patriot’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Patriot’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect Patriot’s future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Patriot to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities; (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees; and (26) other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits and cash

$

5,182

 

 

$

4,319

 

 

$

3,264

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

33,311

 

 

 

26,865

 

 

 

43,781

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

38,493

 

 

 

31,184

 

 

 

47,045

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

 

84,520

 

 

 

85,917

 

 

 

94,341

 

 

Other investments, at cost

 

4,450

 

 

 

4,450

 

 

 

4,450

 

 

Total investment securities

 

 

 

88,970

 

 

 

90,367

 

 

 

98,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

 

2,627

 

 

 

2,671

 

 

 

2,843

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

3,874

 

 

 

5,474

 

 

 

4,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross loans receivable

 

848,316

 

 

 

862,870

 

 

 

739,488

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(10,310

)

 

 

(9,952

)

 

 

(9,905

)

 

   Net loans receivable

 

 

 

838,006

 

 

 

852,918

 

 

 

729,583

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBA loans held for sale

 

5,211

 

 

 

8,748

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

 

7,267

 

 

 

6,504

 

 

 

5,822

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

30,641

 

 

 

30,861

 

 

 

31,500

 

 

Deferred tax asset

 

15,527

 

 

 

16,057

 

 

 

12,146

 

 

Goodwill

 

1,107

 

 

 

1,107

 

 

 

1,107

 

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

249

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

296

 

 

Other assets

 

11,387

 

 

 

12,839

 

 

 

12,035

 

 

Total assets

 

 

$

1,043,359

 

 

$

1,058,991

 

 

$

948,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

 

$

269,635

 

 

$

247,704

 

 

$

226,713

 

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

 

590,811

 

 

 

586,691

 

 

 

521,849

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

 

860,446

 

 

 

834,395

 

 

 

748,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings

 

85,000

 

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

90,000

 

 

Senior notes, net

 

11,640

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

Subordinated debt, net

 

9,840

 

 

 

9,832

 

 

 

9,811

 

 

Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net

 

 

 

8,128

 

 

 

8,125

 

 

 

8,119

 

 

Note payable

 

585

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

791

 

 

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

886

 

 

 

2,262

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

7,251

 

 

 

8,736

 

 

 

10,753

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

 

983,776

 

 

 

1,000,987

 

 

 

881,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

106,565

 

 

 

106,542

 

 

 

106,479

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(31,337

)

 

 

(33,107

)

 

 

(37,498

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(15,645

)

 

 

(15,431

)

 

 

(1,637

)

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

 

59,583

 

 

 

58,004

 

 

 

67,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

$

1,043,359

 

 

$

1,058,991

 

 

$

948,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and Dividend Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

12,865

 

$

11,250

 

$

7,916

 

 

$

40,823

 

$

30,115

 

 

 

Interest on investment securities

 

672

 

 

555

 

 

502

 

 

 

2,307

 

 

1,924

 

 

 

Dividends on investment securities

 

155

 

 

99

 

 

73

 

 

 

384

 

 

223

 

 

 

Other interest income

 

274

 

 

135

 

 

22

 

 

 

498

 

 

89

 

 

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

13,966

 

 

12,039

 

 

8,513

 

 

 

44,012

 

 

32,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

2,641

 

 

1,493

 

 

387

 

 

 

5,300

 

 

2,243

 

 

 

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

 

1,185

 

 

806

 

 

756

 

 

 

3,475

 

 

2,986

 

 

 

Interest on senior debt

 

228

 

 

218

 

 

227

 

 

 

866

 

 

913

 

 

 

Interest on subordinated debt

 

305

 

 

276

 

 

233

 

 

 

1,066

 

 

933

 

 

 

Interest on note payable and other

 

37

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

 

46

 

 

15

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

4,396

 

 

2,796

 

 

1,606

 

 

 

10,753

 

 

7,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

9,570

 

 

9,243

 

 

6,907

 

 

 

33,259

 

 

25,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

1,410

 

 

200

 

 

(200

)

 

 

1,885

 

 

(500

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

 

8,160

 

 

9,043

 

 

7,107

 

 

 

31,374

 

 

25,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan application, inspection and processing fees

 

 

108

 

 

102

 

 

54

 

 

 

386

 

 

257

 

 

 

Deposit fees and service charges

 

65

 

 

67

 

 

61

 

 

 

256

 

 

251

 

 

 

Gains on sale of loans

 

770

 

 

182

 

 

1,534

 

 

 

1,461

 

 

1,886

 

 

 

Rental income

 

118

 

 

124

 

 

143

 

 

 

566

 

 

543

 

 

 

(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

Other income

 

278

 

 

179

 

 

556

 

 

 

936

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

1,339

 

 

654

 

 

2,305

 

 

 

3,605

 

 

4,423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

4,067

 

 

4,330

 

 

3,583

 

 

 

15,506

 

 

11,089

 

 

 

Occupancy and equipment expenses

 

849

 

 

862

 

 

900

 

 

 

3,428

 

 

3,430

 

 

 

Data processing expenses

 

275

 

 

297

 

 

363

 

 

 

1,185

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

Professional and other outside services

 

775

 

 

541

 

 

956

 

 

 

2,664

 

 

3,155

 

 

 

Project expenses, net

 

2

 

 

50

 

 

1,867

 

 

 

133

 

 

1,882

 

 

 

Advertising and promotional expenses

 

41

 

 

50

 

 

39

 

 

 

232

 

 

235

 

 

 

Loan administration and processing expenses

 

 

50

 

 

37

 

 

73

 

 

 

234

 

 

134

 

 

 

Regulatory assessments

 

219

 

 

245

 

 

258

 

 

 

817

 

 

907

 

 

 

Insurance expenses

 

64

 

 

54

 

 

66

 

 

 

271

 

 

280

 

 

 

Communications, stationary and supplies

 

134

 

 

208

 

 

154

 

 

 

616

 

 

604

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

601

 

 

540

 

 

520

 

 

 

2,136

 

 

2,004

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

7,077

 

 

7,214

 

 

8,779

 

 

 

27,222

 

 

25,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

2,422

 

 

2,483

 

 

633

 

 

 

7,757

 

 

5,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

652

 

 

157

 

 

(1,262

)

 

 

1,596

 

 

(81

)

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,770

 

$

2,326

 

$

1,895

 

 

$

6,161

 

$

5,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.59

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

1.56

 

$

1.29

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.45

 

$

0.59

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

1.55

 

$

1.29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Quarterly Performance Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,770

 

 

$

2,326

 

 

$

1,895

 

 

$

6,161

 

 

$

5,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

 

0.66

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.60

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Equity

 

 

11.72

%

 

 

15.00

%

 

 

11.21

%

 

 

9.87

%

 

 

7.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Margin

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.05

%

 

 

3.46

%

 

 

2.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

64.88

%

 

 

72.89

%

 

 

95.30

%

 

 

73.84

%

 

 

84.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs

 

 

64.86

%

 

 

72.39

%

 

 

75.03

%

 

 

73.48

%

 

 

78.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

% (decrease) increase in loans

 

 

-1.69

%

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

14.72

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

% increase (decrease) in deposits

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

-1.46

%

 

 

1.89

%

 

 

14.95

%

 

 

9.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

$

18,593

 

 

$

19,182

 

 

$

23,095

 

 

$

18,593

 

 

$

23,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans / loans

 

 

2.19

%

 

 

2.22

%

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

2.19

%

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans / assets

 

 

1.78

%

 

 

1.81

%

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

1.78

%

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

10,310

 

 

$

9,952

 

 

$

9,905

 

 

$

10,310

 

 

$

9,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses / loans

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance / nonaccrual loans

 

 

55.45

%

 

 

51.88

%

 

 

42.89

%

 

 

55.45

%

 

 

42.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan charge-offs

 

$

1,177

 

 

$

366

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,828

 

 

$

358

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan (recoveries)

 

$

(125

)

 

$

(189

)

 

$

(25

)

 

$

(348

)

 

$

(179

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

 

$

1,052

 

 

$

177

 

 

$

(25

)

 

$

1,480

 

 

$

179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Data and Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (1)

 

$

15.03

 

 

$

14.66

 

 

$

17.02

 

 

$

15.03

 

 

$

17.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share (2)

 

$

14.68

 

 

$

14.31

 

 

$

16.67

 

 

$

14.68

 

 

$

16.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share (3)

 

$

18.63

 

 

$

18.21

 

 

$

17.08

 

 

$

18.63

 

 

$

17.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

3,965,186

 

 

 

3,957,269

 

 

 

3,956,492

 

 

 

3,965,186

 

 

 

3,956,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank Leverage Ratio

 

 

9.26

%

 

 

9.23

%

 

 

9.86

%

 

 

9.26

%

 

 

9.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.

 

 

 

 

(2) Tangible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares.

 

 

 

 

(3) Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share represents tangible assets excluding unrealized loss on investments, net of income tax divided by outstanding shares.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

$

118,541

 

 

$

125,396

 

 

$

127,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid DDA

 

 

151,095

 

 

 

122,308

 

 

 

99,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-interest bearing

 

 

269,636

 

 

 

247,704

 

 

 

226,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

 

34,440

 

 

 

38,435

 

 

 

34,741

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

 

71,002

 

 

 

87,443

 

 

 

109,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market

 

 

164,827

 

 

 

133,947

 

 

 

113,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market - prepaid deposits

 

 

46,173

 

 

 

46,825

 

 

 

51,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

 

 

165,793

 

 

 

180,253

 

 

 

142,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater

 

 

59,877

 

 

 

65,362

 

 

 

53,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokered deposits

 

 

48,698

 

 

 

34,426

 

 

 

17,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Interest bearing

 

$

590,810

 

 

$

586,691

 

 

$

521,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Deposits

 

$

860,446

 

 

$

834,395

 

 

$

748,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Prepaid deposits

 

$

197,268

 

 

$

169,133

 

 

$

150,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits excluding brokered deposits

 

$

811,748

 

 

$

799,969

 

 

$

731,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax income excluding Employee Retention Credit and project expenses, and per share numbers that exclude intangible assets and exclude the net reduction in Book equity resulting from the change in value of its Available for Sale investment securities (AFS). A computation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income excluding Employee retention Credit (ERC) and project expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income reported

 

$

1,770

 

 

$

1,895

 

 

$

6,161

 

 

$

5,094

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

652

 

 

 

(1,262

)

 

 

1,596

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

Income before income taxes reported

 

 

2,422

 

 

 

633

 

 

 

7,757

 

 

 

5,013

 

 

 

Employee Retention Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,896

)

 

 

Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger

 

 

 

 

 

1,851

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,851

 

 

 

Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses

 

$

2,422

 

 

$

2,484

 

 

$

7,757

 

 

$

3,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

$

59,583

 

 

$

58,004

 

 

$

67,344

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

 

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

 

(249

)

 

 

(261

)

 

 

(296

)

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value

 

$

58,227

 

 

$

56,636

 

 

$

65,941

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

3,965,186

 

 

 

3,957,269

 

 

 

3,956,492

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share

 

$

14.68

 

 

$

14.31

 

 

$

16.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value

 

$

58,227

 

 

$

56,636

 

 

$

65,941

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

15,645

 

 

 

15,431

 

 

 

1,637

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss

 

$

73,872

 

 

$

72,067

 

 

$

67,578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

3,965,186

 

 

 

3,957,269

 

 

 

3,956,492

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share

 

$

18.63

 

 

$

18.21

 

 

$

17.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Contacts:
Patriot Bank, N.A.       
900 Bedford Street       
Stamford, CT 06901     
www.BankPatriot.com

Joseph Perillo                           
Chief Financial Officer             
203-252-5954

Robert Russell
President & CEO
203-252-5939


