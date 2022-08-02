Patriot One Technologies Secures Deal with Large Auto Manufacturer to Protect Entrances

Patriot One Technologies Inc
·5 min read
Patriot One Technologies Inc
Patriot One Technologies Inc

Patriot One Technologies Secures Deal with Large Auto Manufacturer to Protect Entrances

Patriot One Technologies Secures Deal with Large Auto Manufacturer to Protect Entrances
Patriot One Technologies Secures Deal with Large Auto Manufacturer to Protect Entrances

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it has secured a deal with a large U.S.-based auto manufacturer to protect all employee entrances at three of its manufacturing facilities.

The auto manufacturer will use Patriot One’s SmartGateway patron screening solution to unobtrusively scan all employees and workers for guns, knives and other weapons upon entrance to the facility. This not only provides a higher degree of safety for workers than traditional walk-through metal detectors but enhances the effectiveness and productivity of the manufacturing facility.

“Large manufacturing plants are a solid fit for our modern weapons detection solution, for increased safety and speed,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “The inevitable shift change of workers can be a slow ordeal. With the need for increased security in an increasingly insecure world, shift productivity delays are inevitable with traditional screening methods. This is the classic trade-off and conflict of efficiency versus security. SmartGateway is designed to address this conundrum and enhance both security and efficiency – in this case – ensuring shift change efficiency with no production delays due to new security procedures. For manufacturing customers with existing metal-detector screening, SmartGateway dramatically speeds the shift change process up, by not requiring workers to empty their pockets of personal items. Workers without weapons can stroll right in, while the ones who have a weapon on them will be stopped by security guards.”

The SmartGateway iteration of Patriot One’s Gateway solution is also used by stadiums, casinos and other entertainment venues to protect patrons from the risk of mass casualty events. By using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors, the solution can accurately distinguish prohibited items from personal items such as cell phones and watches, and then alert security guards when a secondary screening is necessary. Patriot One previously announced that auto manufacturer Kia Georgia Inc. is also using the Gateway to protect its workers by securing entrances.

Evans continued, “We are very pleased with this opportunity. This customer reached out to us over a year ago after a concerning weapons incident. Over the past year, they have executed extensive analysis and tested numerous solutions, and selected Patriot One from other competitive options based on best fit and efficacy, and partnership. Over the past year the relationship has expanded with shared insights and joint collaboration on innovations to further enhance the solution. We look forward to continued work together and addressing their global needs at other facilities.”

For more on Patriot One’s Gateway, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/multi-sensor/.

About Patriot One Technologies 
Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Gateway solution enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries 
info@patriot1tech.com 
www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact 
Caroline Metell 
PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/765000a8-cda0-4773-9923-7c1fb226ceff


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Astros upgrade roster with trades for 1B Mancini, C Vázquez

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday, and then added catcher Christian Vázquez in a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Houston moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade that netted Mancini. The AL West-leading Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling this season. The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .319 to win the American League batting title in 2021, but has

  • CF Montreal in mourning over death of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio from cancer

    MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Tigers could be perfect match to meet Blue Jays’ pitching needs

    Detroit has several arms available, both starters and relievers, who could help solve Toronto's pitching conundrum ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Senators, Mathieu Joseph agree to terms on four-year contract extension

    The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Mathieu Joseph on a four-year contract extension worth US$11.8 million on Thursday. Ottawa acquired Joseph through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Nick Paul in March. The 25-year-old recorded four goals and eight assists in 11 games with the Senators. He established career highs of 18 assists and 30 points in 69 total games played last season. Joseph, of Laval, Que., was drafted 99th overall in the fourth round of