Patrik Schick's Strike From Halfway Line Against Scotland Voted As Goal of Euro 2020 (Watch Video)

The world stood shell-shocked when Patrik Schick netted a long-range goal from the halfway line against Scotland in the Euro 2020. The stunning effort is now officiated by the fans as they chipped in to vote in huge numbers and adjudged Patrik's net as the Goal of the Tournament. Bayer Leverkusen netted that goal from a distance of 49.7 yards (45.45 m). The UEFA said that the goal by Patrik nearly received 800,000 votes. The Euro 2020 took to social media and informed the fans about the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Cheeky Post by Patrik Schick Over Euro 2020 Golden Boot.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Cheeky Post by Patrik Schick Over Euro 2020 Golden Boot

Patrik finished the tournament by being the highest goal scorer of the tournament. He scored five goals in the tournament and became the joint-highest goalscorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Portugal star walked away with the Euro 2020 Golden Boot as he also had an assist to his credits. And thus he was given the gong. He had also posted a cheeky picture on social media and congratulated CR7 for the same. Ronaldo also ended up liking the post. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Euro.

Tweet:

Also Read | Italy's Open Bus Parade Following Euro 2020 Triumph Was Unauthorised

🇨🇿🙌 After almost 800k votes, Patrik Schick's long-range stunner vs Scotland is UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament! ⚽️💥#EUROGOTT @GazpromFootball #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qBENMPj25b — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 14, 2021

Paul Pogba's goal against Switzerland was adjudged as the second-best score. Croatia's Luka Modric was third with his outside-of-the-boot effort against Scotland. Lorenzo Insigne's stood on number four whereas, Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Italy was on number five.