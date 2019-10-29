Patrik Laine injury update: Winnipeg Jets star uncertain for Tuesday's game vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets may be without one of their top offensive talents Tuesday.

Patrik Laine left practice Monday with an undisclosed injury and his status for Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks is uncertain. Laine reportedly collided with new teammate Luca Sbisa, who was claimed off waivers last week.

Patrik Laine has left #NHLJets practice following collision with Luca Sbisa.@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) October 28, 2019

The Jets aren't concerned that Laine will miss any extended amount of time, but when speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, head coach Paul Maurice did not rule out the possibility that the 21-year-old could be unavailable for the contest against the Ducks.

"It wasn't anything major and he's been dealing with some nicks like everybody else," Maurice said. "We'll have to wait to see how he is [Tuesday] before we make a decision on him."

Laine has 13 points through 12 games played so far this season, but hasn't scored a goal since netting twice against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10.