Patrik Laine ditches beard, in 'no rush' to sign contract extension with Jets

There's been a fair amount of hand-wringing in Winnipeg regarding Patrik Laine's next contract. Yet the 20-year-old goal-scoring stud is not among those worried about when a deal will be struck.

"I really don't care," Laine casually told reporters Thursday at the NHL's European media tour in Stockholm. "There's no rush really. I can do it next summer or this summer. I don't mind."

Of course, Laine can afford to take a relaxed approach to contract negotiations. Quite simply, he's going to be paid handsomely on his next deal. The No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 draft already has scored 80 goals in his young NHL career, including 44 last season — behind only Alex Ovechkin's 49 for the league lead.

Set to enter the final year of his entry-level contract, Laine is fine with agreeing to an early long-term extension — similar to what Connor McDavid did with the Oilers and Jack Eichel with the Sabres — or letting the current deal run out and signing next summer as an RFA, as it appears 2016 top pick Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs will do.

"It's not something we need to hurry because we still have a contract," said Laine, who led the NHL with 20 power-play goals last season. "But obviously that's something I want to do at some point, and they want to do. But there's no rush."

The Jets have four players on the books who will be making $6 million or more beyond the 2018-19 season, topped by defenseman Dustin Byfuglien with a $7.6 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season. Team captain Blake Wheeler is due to become an unrestricted free agent next July, as is veteran defenseman Tyler Myers. Also in line for a big contract next summer is pending RFA defenseman Jacob Trouba.

So, in short, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has his work cut out for him — especially with Laine likely in line for a salary cap hit of $10 million or so. Hence the hand-wringing in Winnipeg, if not in Stockholm on Thursday.

"I'm happy where I'm at," Laine told reporters. "I want to stay (in Winnipeg), for sure."

On a lighter note, Laine arrived Thursday without the bushy, Amish-like beard he sported last season, looking more like the 20-year-old youngster he is.