Patrick's hot hand leads UAPB past Cumberland 55-0

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) -- Shannon Patrick threw three first-half touchdowns, including a 66-yarder to Josh Wilkes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's first possession, and the Golden Lions rolled to a 55-0 victory over NAIA Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday night, giving new coach Cedric Thomas his first win.

Patrick, coming off a 451-yard, 3-TD performance in a 34-30 loss to Morehouse College last week, connected with Djuan Miller for a 40-yard TD and followed with a 17-yard scoring strike to Wilkes as the Golden Lions scored 31 points in the second quarter for a 38-0 halftime lead. Wilkes had a school-record 244 receiving yards on seven catches against Morehouse.

UAPB (1-1) added a 37-yard TD run by Taeyler Porter and a 1-yard run by Roger Totten II for a 52-0 lead after three quarters. Patrick finished with 227 yards on 10-of-11 passing. Wilkes had seven catches for 176 yards.

The Phoenix managed just 95 yards of offense in the first half.