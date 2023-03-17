The Eagles sit just three points above the drop zone after losing seven of their last 12 outings.

Palace have claimed just five points since the turn of the year, and have lost three games on the trot heading into this weekend's clash with Arsenal.

Three members of Patrick's coaching staff - Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun - have also left the club.

In a statement, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status. "That said, Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. "He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival. "Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. "We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures." Palace face a potentially season defining run of fixtures after returning from the international break in April. The Eagles will take on fellow relegation candidates Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves and West Ham.

The article Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager following 12 match winless run appeared first on Planetsport.com.