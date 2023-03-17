Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager ahead of Arsenal clash after Eagles’ dismal start to 2023

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a dismal run of form.

It is now 11 Premier League matches without a win for the Eagles, with Vieira paying the price as the club still wait for their first League victory of 2023. A midweek derby defeat to Brighton has proved to be Vieira’s final match in charge.

While Palace sit 12th in the table, they are just three points clear of the relegation zone and goals have been a major problem. The Eagles have scored only six in the 13 League matches played since the World Cup.

The decision to remove Vieira comes just two days before Palace travel to north London to face Arsenal in their final match before the international break.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.”

Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun have all left the club with Vieira, but Dean Kiely will stay in his role of goalkeeping coach.

