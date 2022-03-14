Patrick Vieira: Man City draw can spark ‘exciting’ end to season for Crystal Palace

(Getty Images)

Patrick Vieira wants a memorable draw against Manchester City to spark a thrilling end to the season for Crystal Palace fans.

The Eagles put in a remarkable and gusty performance to hold the Premier League leaders to a draw at Selhurst Park, having beaten them 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

There were outstanding performances from so many, from Vicente Guaita in goal to the tenacious pair of Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyate in midfield.

Palace can take huge confidence into their FA Cup quarter-final against an Everton side horribly out of form and Vieira wants this superb display and atmosphere to be the springboard for a memorable end to his first season as a Premier League manager.

“It was tense from the first minute but I think the players managed the difficult situations very well,” said Vieira.

“It was a team effort and our performance was really good. When you play against the quality of players they have, you need a bit of luck at times and at times we were lucky but you also need to perform as well.

“We want to make the end of the season exciting. We're still in the FA Cup and it will be a massive game against Everton and if we win that it will be really exciting.”