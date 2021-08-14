Patrick Vieira admits he ‘didn’t learn very much’ from Crystal Palace’s defeat at Chelsea

(AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has vowed to strengthen his squad after a chastening 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Arsenal legend Vieira realised a dream of managing in the Premier League this weekend, but that dream dissipated as reality took hold with Chelsea taking all three points in a comprehensive victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Eagles, who appointed Arsenal great Vieira as replacement for Roy Hodgson last month, never threatened to spring an opening-day upset with Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah getting on the scoresheet.

It has been a summer of upheaval for Palace with plenty of ins and outs, and Vieira says he will look to bolster his options for the season ahead.

“My goal was to manage a team in the Premier League and today Crystal Palace gave me that opportunity and that was a big moment for me,” said Vieira.

“Obviously, the result was not what I was expecting but when you play against Chelsea - who I believe is one of the best teams in Europe - it’s quite difficult.

“It was a really tough start for us but we have to play them (at some point). Chelsea with the squad they have and the money they spent, they will be there fighting for the titles.

“To be honest, I didn’t learn very much because I knew what we were missing. We are short and we will work hard to improve the squad.”

Additional reporting by PA.

