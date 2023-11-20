Patrick Vallance branded Chris Whitty a ‘delayer’ over lockdown

Sir Patrick Vallance gives evidence at the Covid Inquiry

Sir Patrick Vallance privately referred to his colleague Sir Chris Whitty as “a delayer” after “palpable tension” between the two scientific advisers emerged about lockdown policy, the Covid Inquiry has heard.

Sir Patrick, the chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, said he wanted to introduce the first national lockdown more quickly than Sir Chris, who was worried about the number of deaths from the knock-on effects of shuttering the country.

It led to “friction” between the two men, who regularly stood either side of the then prime minister Boris Johnson at daily press conferences to keep the public informed.

Mr Johnson, who was instinctively against the idea of lockdowns, has been accused by some critics of failing to prevent deaths by reacting too slowly to the emerging threat from coronavirus.

But the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard that his two most senior scientific advisers did not agree with each other about the best way forward.

‘A delayer of course’

The Inquiry was shown an entry from the diary of Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Sage group of scientific advisers chaired by Sir Patrick, in which he talked of the “friction” between the two experts and described “a palpable tension between Patrick and Chris in the early weeks of 2020, particularly given the apparent absence of political leadership in that period”.

Sir Patrick made an entry in his own diary in February 2021 in which Sir Chris had spoken to him about the inquiry they knew was coming, and whether the lockdown in March 2020 had been imposed too late. He wrote: “He was a delayer of course.”

Sir Patrick told the inquiry in London that Sir Chris was a public health specialist and was rightly concerned about the impact of what were termed non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as telling people to stay at home.

He said: “He was concerned that there would be more than just the issue of the direct cause of death from the virus, that there will be indirect causes of death due to effects on the NHS, that there would be indirect harms due to people isolating, mental health, loneliness, issues of health that come from that procedure, and that there will be indirect long term consequences due to the economic impact creating poverty, which is a major driver of health.

“So he was definitely of the view that the treatment and the result of that treatment needed to be considered together and pulling the trigger to do things too early could lead to adverse consequences.

“And that I think is a totally appropriate worry from the chief medical officer and a legitimate public health concern throughout.”

Chris Whitty (left) and Patrick Vallance (right) were the two most senior scientific advisers during the pandemic - FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sir Patrick said he did not personally have the same worry, as: “I was more on the side of we need to move on this, but I think that’s partly why the two of us found it useful to work together…I think sometimes I would want to push and he might not, and sometimes he was right and sometimes I think we should have gone earlier. This was an occasion when I think it’s clear that we should have gone earlier.”

Sir Chris is due to give evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

The inquiry is not questioning whether lockdowns should have happened at all.

Sir Patrick also said Mr Johnson’s insistence that he was “following the science” was unhelpful, because it gave the impression that there was only one scientific view at any one time, rather than a range of opinions and disagreements that were constantly evolving as more information became available.

He said that some ministers “wanted to sort of slightly hide behind this at times”.