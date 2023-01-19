Patrick Surtain Sr. to coach Florida St.'s defensive backs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job.

Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced Wednesday.

“When my NFL career finished, I knew I wanted to make an impact on the next generation, and that’s why I began coaching,” Surtain said in a statement released by FSU. “Through my time coaching high school and in the NFL, I’ve experienced how to maximize student-athletes’ potential coming into college and prepare them to be impactful at the next level.”

Surtain spent six years as the head football coach at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School, winning three state championships. In 2022, Surtain helped the Miami Dolphins as a defensive assistant.

He replaces Marcus Woodson, who left FSU to take on a similar role on Arkansas’ coaching staff.

The 46-year-old Surtain had 547 tackles, 37 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries from 1998-2008. His son, Patrick Surtain II, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 draft.

___

