Patrick Stewart thought he'd 'never hear' of Tom Hardy again after Star Trek role

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Sir Patrick Stewart has revealed that he was surprised Tom Hardy made it big following their collaboration on Star Trek: Nemesis.

The pair starred together in the 2002 film, a spin-off to The Next Generation, with Stewart playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Hardy assuming the role of Shinzon, an exiled Romulan who takes control of the Star Empire.

Hardy has since gone on to appear in major franchises such as Batman, Mad Max and Venom, in addition to having big roles in Peaky Blinders and Taboo, with Stewart revealing that he was pleasantly surprised by his former co-star's success.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Related: Patrick Stewart reveals why Ian McKellen almost made him turn down Star Trek

"I didn't have a single exciting scene to play, and the actor who portrayed the movie's villain, was an odd, solitary young man from London," he wrote in his memoir, Making It So (via Insider). "His name was Tom Hardy - [he] wouldn't engage with any of us on a social level.

"[He] never said, 'Good morning,' never said, 'Goodnight,' and spent the hours he wasn't needed on set in his trailer with his girlfriend. He was by no means hostile - it was just challenging to establish any rapport with him.

"On the evening [he] wrapped his role, he characteristically left without ceremony or niceties, simply walking out of the door. As it closed, I said quietly to [my co-stars], 'And there goes someone I think we shall never hear of again.' It gives me nothing but pleasure that Tom has proven me so wrong."

Carlo Paloni - Getty Images

Related: Picard season 3 fails this fan-favourite Star Trek couple

Stewart recently reprised his role as Picard for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, though the acting legend revealed that he would love to play the character once more in another feature-film.

"I think we could do a Picard-based movie," he said. "Not necessarily at all about Picard but about all of us. And to take many of those wonderful elements, particularly from season 3 of Picard and take out of that what I think could be an extraordinary movie."

Story continues

Star Trek: Picard streams on Paramount+, and UK viewers can also see the show on Prime Video.

You Might Also Like