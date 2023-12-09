Patrick Stewart addresses possible Marvel return as Professor X

Patrick Stewart isn't ruling out an appearance for Professor X in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The legendary actor first played telepath Charles Xavier in the X-Men trilogy between 2000 and 2006, before reprising the comic book mutant in James Mangold's Logan over a decade later.

In 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened its arms to him, too, with Stewart's character heading up the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Asked by Etalk whether Professor X's stay in the MCU could extend to Secret Wars, which is due in cinemas in 2027, Stewart confirmed "it is a possibility".

"Hugh Jackman and I looked upon Logan as being our farewell, given that I died in that film. Although I've been told I've actually died several times already. Know that, and you could get lucky," he said.

We'll take that!

Reflecting on his Multiverse of Madness cameo, the star previously told Variety: "I was in a very different environment from the one that I had ever been in, in any of the X-Men movies. And just like Picard, I was grateful for it, because I could think refreshingly about who he was and how he related to others.

"Just like Star Trek: Picard, I was a little unsure at first if it was a wise thing to do. Given that Logan had been such a powerful movie and we watched him die in Hugh Jackman's arms. So having seen [Doctor Strange 2] on Monday night, I'm very happy and very proud that I've been part of that."

He added: "The whole X-Men comic series is so huge, so vast, there might be an opportunity in which he comes back. We'll see."

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to hit cinemas on May 7, 2027.

