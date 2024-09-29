Patrick Smith has 123 yards, 2 TDs to lead UT Martin to 24-13 win over Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Smith ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Oshae Baker had a 63-yard interception return for a score to lead UT Martin to a 24-13 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Smith opened the scoring with a 7-yard run in the opening seconds of the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 68-yard drive.

But later in the second for the Skyhawks (2-3), Jayven Williams returned an interception 48 yards into the end zone to tie the game.

The teams traded field goals in the final minute of the second quarter, with Kennesaw State's Austin Welch connecting from 49 yards as time ran out to tie the game at 10.

The Owls (0-4) were driving on the opening possession of the second half when Baker's pick-6 turned the game around.

Smith then capped another long drive with a 21-yard run around the left end to make it 24-10.

Davis Bryson threw for 117 yards for Kennesaw State.

