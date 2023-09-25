Patrick Schweitzer Appointed CEO Of Red Production Company

Studiocanal has named Patrick Schweitzer as CEO of its UK-based It’s a Sin and Years and Years producer Red Production Company. An industry veteran, Schweitzer has worked across high-end television drama for 30 years. Prior to joining Red, he spent five years at Tall Story Pictures and executive produced such series as ITV’S Grace, Redemption, Bancroft season 2 and The Bay.

Previously, Schweitzer was producer in development on Sky’s Gangs of London, having also produced Sky’s Save Me, the BBC’s SSGB, The Interceptor, Doctor Who and the final season of ITV’s Whitechapel.

More from Deadline

Other credits include working as a location manager, then line producer. He was involved in launching such returning TV series as Ashes to Ashes, Spooks, Hustle, The Hour, Blackpool and Call the Midwife.

On Red’s upcoming slate is Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys in co-production with Endor for delivery to Prime Video in 2024. The company’s most recent series include It’s A Sin (Channel Four), Years and Years starring Emma Thompson (BBC One), No Return starring Sheridan Smith (ITV) and Harlan Coben’s Stay Close for Netflix.

Said Schweitzer, “After a wonderful five years at Tall Story and ITV, I couldn’t be more excited to join Red for its next chapter. I thrive to collaborate with the best writing talent from across the country to produce great content. To join this highly regarded company and to be working with Studiocanal, whose iconic catalogue continues to resonate across the globe, is utterly thrilling. With offices in Manchester and London, my ambition is to build on this amazing legacy of shows and the company’s tradition as a home to outstanding creative talent. The aim is for us to continue making both mainstream entertainment and bolder character driven drama, to celebrate stories that encourage new reflection on the familiar and nurture writing that delivers deeper insights into our human condition.”

Story continues

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal and Deputy CEO of Canal+ Group, added, “Patrick will be an incredible asset to Red. He already has an extraordinary portfolio of drama to his name and an innate ability to create programming that is relatable to every kind of audience. He shares Studiocanal’s global mission to bring stories to the screen that have both a local and international resonance with real people. Passionate about story-telling in all its forms, Patrick’s relationships with writers, acting talent, broadcasters and his team members are second to none. We are thrilled to know that Red is in such excellent hands.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.