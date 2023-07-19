Patrick Sandoval effective on the mound as Angels jump back to .500 in win over Yankees

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval pitched 7⅓ innings, holding the Yankees to one run on two hits with three walks while striking out seven. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

It all worked out for the Angels in their second game against the New York Yankees. The pitching was strong, the offense contributed, the little mistakes completely irrelevant.

The Angels took the series against the Yankees with a 5-1 win over them on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. It was the first series win for the Angels since June 16-18 when they won a series against the Kansas City Royals. The Angels improved back to .500 with a 48-48 record.

Patrick Sandoval followed Griffin Canning’s momentum from the night before, pitching 7 ⅓ innings, holding the Yankees to just one run on two hits and three batters walked while striking out seven.

Mickey Moniak got the Angels on the board first with a two-run home run that also scored Zach Neto.

Gleyber Torres got a solo home run off of Angels starter Patrick Sandoval in the top of the third inning. But the Angels got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Yankees’ starter Domingo German walked the bases loaded with a wild pitch to Taylor Ward allowing Michael Stefanic to score from third base.

The Angels added on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth after Shohei Ohtani and Moniak batted in runs on a triple and single, respectively.

Carlos Estévez closed out the game.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.