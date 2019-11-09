Patrick Reed ready to prove himself as Presidents Cup captain's pick

Patrick Reed has been a consistent member for the United States teams in international competitions in recent years.

Yet this time around, Reed didn’t earn an automatic bid for Tiger Woods’ Presidents Cup team.

Reed made the team anyway, as he was one of Woods’ captain’s picks for the team — a designation he said has only motivated him more for the biennial event next month at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

“This is the first time I’ve been a pick, but it just makes me want to go out there and justify my place even more,” Reed said, via Golf Digest. “I want everyone to think Tiger made the right decision when he picked me.”

Reed had a rough stretch on Tour last season, failing to finish inside the top 20 in 11 straight events over a three-month span. He finished T47 at The Players Championship and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, too.

He ended the year strong, however. Reed finished inside the top 10 in four of his final eight tournaments of the season, picking up a win at The Northern Trust — the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events — and finished T9 at the Tour Championship. He’s pushed that play over into this season, too, having recorded a T17 finish at the Zozo Championship and a T8 finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. He’s back inside the top 15 in the World Golf Rankings, too.

“I must admit I dug myself a hole earlier this year,” Reed said, via Golf Digest. “That’s why I didn’t qualify. And I’ve been forced to play more of the golf I know how to play to get a pick … I feel like I’ve played some solid golf.”

Reed will join Woods — who will be the first playing captain since Hale Irwin in 1994 — and 10 other Americans as they take on the International Team next month in Australia, marking his third straight Presidents Cup appearance. He currently holds a 4-3-2 record.

While his improved play will certainly be a boost, Woods said it’s Reed’s energy in international competitions that can really make a difference.

“This is a person that is as fiery as they come and he’s bleeding red, white and blue and he will do anything to get points for you, and that’s what we want,” Woods said. “We want points, and he’s a great team guy in there because he knows that when he goes out on that golf course, he’s going to give you absolutely everything he has, and that’s admirable, and the guys are looking forward to embracing him and having him be a part of this team.”

As a captain's pick for the first time, Patrick Reed is ready to prove his worth at the Presidents Cup next month in Australia. (AP/Lee Jin-man)

