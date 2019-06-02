Patrick Marleau reportedly ready to part ways with Maple Leafs

After two seasons it appears Patrick Marleau and Toronto Maple Leafs both agree that the time is right to move on.

The Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, and previously rumoured suitor Los Angeles Kings were all listed by Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos as possible new homes for Marleau, who is reportedly seeking to relocate closer to his family on the west coast.

The 39-year-old Marleau was the prized offseason acquisition for the Maple Leafs in the 2017 offseason, and was tasked to provide veteran guidance and leadership to a forward group littered with talented young players. He scored 27 times in his first season with the team, but looked more and more out of step with the game in the 2018-19 campaign. He scored 16 times, his lowest total in 21 years.

Marleau is in the last year of a three-year, $18.75 million deal, and according to Kypreos the team may have to retain up to $2 million of the remaining $6.25 million to get a deal done. The contract also comes with a no movement clause, but it appears the Maple Leafs are doing their part to work within Marleau’s preferred destinations to make a transaction happen.

Between this and the rumoured trade request from defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, it appears Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs front office have their work cut out for them this summer.

