Hurricanes to buy out Patrick Marleau, who hopes to return to San Jose

The preferred road home to San Jose continues for Patrick Marleau, who was bought out by the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday after being traded from Toronto last week. The 39-year-old veteran has openly communicated he’d like to return to San Jose in free agency this summer, and is now one step closer.

Hurricanes will buy out Marleau, Don Waddell said. Owe him his $3 million signing bonus now and $833,333 split over the next two years. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) June 27, 2019

The Hurricanes confirmed their goal was to try and convince the iron-man forward to stay with the organization, but if not, would buy him out and allow him to enter free agency.

Marleau was drafted by San Jose second overall in 1997 and played 19 seasons, logging 1,493 games in the teal. He joined Toronto in 2017 for the last two seasons before waving his no-move clause last week.

As for his future in the NHL, Marleau, who has not missed a game in more than 10 straight seasons, believes he can play beyond next year. In an interview with NHL.com, the winger said “I still feel really good and I still feel I can contribute. Last year wasn't a very good year by my standards so I'm looking forward to proving that wrong. That kind of gets the adrenaline going. You have to prove yourself year after year. I look forward to doing that this year."

It is beyond doubt that Patrick Marleau would covet a return to San Jose. And the Sharks may potentially have interest but they’ve got higher priority items to figure out now in trying to re-sign pending UFAs Pavelski, Thornton, plus RFA star Meier.... so on back burner for now — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 20, 2019

Marleau also shared that interest in returning to San Jose is driven by his family and their four young boys.

“Everything is based on that -- family,” Marleau said. “I wanted to kind of be with them. Our one son, it's based on his schooling and what was best for him. It was at the point where my wife and kids were planning on coming back already.”

The Sharks have a list of older veteran players that need to be re-signed in the upcoming days, but a California reunion with Marleau could be in the works.

