Patrick Mahomes wrote a nice farewell message to Whit Merrifield after he was traded

In 2020, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey was a top seller in the NFL ... and Major League Baseball.

Yep, a Mahomes No. 15 Royals jersey was a popular choice among fans, even though that’s the number two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield wore.

That No. 15 wasn’t the only connection between Mahomes and Merrifield. They were both among the best players in their particular professional sport and they both have a connection to the Royals.

Mahomes is part of the Royals ownership group, while Merrifield played all over the field for Kansas City until he was traded Tuesday.

After Merrifield was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays, Mahomes shared a farewell message to his fellow No. 15.

“Want to thank @WhitMerrifield for everything he has done in KC!” Mahomes wrote. “Good luck in everything moving forward!”

Here is the tweet from Mahomes, which was liked by Merrifield.