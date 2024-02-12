Patrick Mahomes Wins 2024 Super Bowl MVP After Kansas City Chiefs Defeat San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback thanked his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and his coaches and teammates after the victory

CBS Patrick Mahomes wins MVP during Super Bowl 2024.

Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl 2024 MVP!

Mahomes, 28, won the trophy following the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, making it the third time in his career that he has won the honor.

Mahomes took home MVP in an overtime thriller. During overtime, San Francisco scored a field goal to go up 3 points over Kansas City, but Mahomes and the Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVIII.

Mahomes was asked how he kept his cool to score the winning drive, and said it was "a microcosm" of their season. The quarterback praised his team's "defense" for "keeping us in there," and "of course, Harrison Butker," who tied the game with a field goal to go to overtime.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Patrick Mahomes with his family after Super Bowl win.

Mahomes called his wife, Brittany Mahomes, a "great wife" and shouted out their two children, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 14 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, during the on-field celebrations.

Patrick added that he's "proud of the guys and the coaches" for the victory.



Steph Chambers/Getty Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related: Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Wife Brittany’s SI Swim Cover at Private Dinner Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

Patrick became the first back-to-back Super Bowl MVP since Terry Bradshaw won it twice leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to consecutive wins in Super Bowl XIII and XIV in 1979 and 1980.

Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr did it in Super Bowl I and II in 1968 and 1969, according to ESPN.

And the Chiefs quarterback became only the third player ever to win three or more Super Bowl MVP trophies — Tom Brady won five and San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana won three, per ESPN.

Following the win, Patrick celebrated on the field with his teammates and head coach, Andy Reid.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback #15 Patrick Mahomes with his wife Brittany Mahomes and their children Patrick Bronze and Sterling Skye celebrate winning Super Bowl LVIII

Related: Travis Kelce and Super Bowl 2024 Players Tear Up Over Special Messages from Family Members Ahead of Game

Story continues

His family, including his mom, Randi Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, were in attendance at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on the quarterback.

And just before kickoff, Brittany and their two kids enjoyed a family moment on the sidelines inside Allegiant Stadium. In a photo the NFL posted on social media, Brittany and Sterling hold up baby Bronze as he lifts his little hands in the air in excitement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But the toddler soon fell asleep. "Boy didn't even make kickoff," Brittany shared on her stories, along with a photo of a snoozing Bronze.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.