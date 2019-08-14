Patrick Mahomes will be on the hood of an Xfinity Series car Friday night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be seen on the track at Bristol on Friday night. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Patrick Mahomes is already getting his face on a car during a NASCAR race.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be on the hood of Gray Gaulding’s No. 08 car during Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol, Tennessee. Gaulding’s car is sponsored by the card company Panini, and Mahomes is the face of the company’s Donruss brand in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“If You Ain't First You're Last.” S/o to @graygaulding for wrapping the #08 car with me & @paniniamerica fam. We’ll be auctioning off this hood for @15andMahomies. #donruss pic.twitter.com/tF2KIoaJww — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 14, 2019

Yes, that’s Mahomes quoting the epic “Talladega Nights” in that tweet above.

Gaulding is probably hoping that having the reigning NFL MVP on his car will bring him some success Friday night. Driving for the small team SS Green Light Racing, Gaulding is 13th in the points standings and 108 points behind Brandon Jones for the final Xfinity Series playoff spot.

Gaulding’s car with Mahomes on it also comes a year after the Philadelphia Eagles had their logo on Alex Bowman’s car for a Cup Series race at Pocono in 2018. That came after a kerfuffle in 2017 that saw an Eagles-themed car nixed by NFL rules that prevented team logos from being used to advertise in other sports.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: