Patrick Mahomes' wife, Kansas City mayor respond after Cincinnati mayor hits unprecedented level of cringe

It's just not a Cincinnati Bengals playoff game without an inordinate amount of trash talk beforehand, but then Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval decided to take things a step further ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.

Two days before the Bengals are scheduled to take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pureval posted a video in which he issued an official proclamation requesting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take a paternity test to confirm if he is Patrick Mahomes' father.

Yes, for real.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

The background here is that the Bengals have a 3-0 record Mahomes and the Chiefs since they drafted Burrow, which has made the Bengals and their fans, already flying high from their 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend, quite confident about this matchup.

The Bengals themselves have made it quite clear they are willing to get in on this action, deeming Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead." Because Burrow has a 1-0 record there, you see.

Of course, it's not like the Bengals have dominated Mahomes across the three games involving Burrow (which doesn't include that time Mahomes beat them 45-10 before they drafted Burrow, of course), and it's definitely not like Burrow is ahead in the one metric that will undoubtedly be most used to measure their careers when all is said and done, Super Bowl rings.

But you can't let that stop goobers like Pureval from getting their shots in now, especially when it leads to Kansas City partisans getting this mad. That included both Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas and Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who responded on Twitter.

You really having to appreciate Lucas saying he won't respond, then being mad enough to bring up both the Bengals' lack of rings and their former mayor.

Agreed. No need to respond.



KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings.



See them Sunday. https://t.co/Pa2vm8VPJ3 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 27, 2023

There was also "Modern Family" actor Eric Stonestreet, a well-known Chiefs fan, taking the high road while simultaneously taking down Pureval.

I love the rivalry and we welcome all Cincinnati fans to Kansas City. I hope for a spirited well-fought game, and healthy outcome for both teams, but you sir are a dork and you should fire the dork that told you this was anything close to a smart, funny, factual or good idea. https://t.co/Xa1fhJOVGJ — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 27, 2023

It goes without saying the Bengals are signing themselves up for an online beating if they lose on Sunday, but they're probably well aware of that. With an AFC North title and wins over the Baltimore Ravens (sans Lamar Jackson) and Bills, it's at least been a fun ride.

But it should be fun if they win. Which, well, is usually true if a team reaches the Super Bowl in back-to-back years.