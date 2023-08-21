Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Posts Sweet Tribute to Him at Preseason Match Ahead of NFL Season: 'Year Seven'

The mom of two supported the NFL star at his preseason match Saturday

Brittany Mahomes is showing some love for her man!



The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, 27, shared photos of them celebrating his Kansas City Chiefs win against the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend, in a loving Instagram post on Sunday.

In the first photo, the couple were seen kissing on the pitch in State Farm Stadium in Arizona, where the preseason match was held. “Year Seven❤️💛,” Brittany captioned , referring to her husband kicking off his seventh NFL season.

A second snap showed the pair in an open embrace on the pitch. Patrick wore his full white, red and yellow football gear, while Brittany matched him in a red T-shirt and yellow handbag, which she teamed with black shorts.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany posted photos of her at husband Patrick's preseason match on Saturday

Brittany appeared in a final photo as she posed on the field with NFL wives Paige Buechele, married to Kansas City quarterback Shane Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell, married to teammate Blake Bell.



Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany posed with NFL wives Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell at the game

Patrick made his first appearance at the match on Saturday since their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was rushed to the hospital, following an allergic reaction earlier this month.

Brittany described the moment as "the scariest 30 mins of my life” in a post as she shared what happened. "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly, highly allergic to peanuts," she wrote, posting a photo of her infant son drinking a bottle.

Brittany — who also shares daughter Sterling Skye, 2½, with Patrick — gave an update the next day after the ER visit that her baby boy was doing better as she shared another photo of Bronze, sleeping with a finger in his mouth as he snuggled with her.

"Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight," the mom of two captioned the shot.

Over the weekend, Brittany shared more photos of her spending family time with her kids, as they took turns driving their kids-sized Mercedes truck.

In one snap, Bronze was seen behind the wheel. A following photo showed Sterling driving the truck as her baby brother sat behind her. "She didn't like him in charge of driving so we had to swap 😂😂," Brittany explained.



Read the original article on People.