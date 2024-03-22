Patrick Mahomes Wears Cow Costume After Losing March Madness Bet to Shane Buechele

Mahomes' Instagram dress-up comes after his alma mater Texas Tech lost, while Buechele's alma mater UT Austin advanced in the tournament

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Patrick Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes poses in cow mask after loosing March Madness bet

Patrick Mahomes can't be a winner every time.

The Super Bowl champ, 28, owed up to a tough loss on his Instagram Story on Friday, when he apparently fell short in a March Madness bet against friends Shane Buechele and Paige Buechele — ultimately having to pose in a cow mask for all to see.

The selfie of shame came with the caption, "A bets a bet... okay cool #Hookem," likely as a nod to University of Texas at Austin's Longhorns advancing in the tournament, while Mahomes' alma mater Texas Tech fell short in their March Madness showing Friday.

In the photo, Mahomes threw his horns in the air as his massive cow mask hid whatever disappointment he may have been feeling at the time.

UT — Buechele's alma mater — came up victorious against Colorado State 56-44, while Mahomes' former college lost 80-67 to NC State in the tournament's first round. Unfortunately for Mahomes, that meant swapping sides for just one IG Story.

Related: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Are Opening a Steakhouse with 'Subtle Nods' to Their Careers — See Inside

Patrick Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes poses in cow mask after losing March Madness bet.

Shane reposted his former teammate's cow pose with his own Instagram Story caption: "Horns always go up!" Paige also joked with her pal when she shared the Instagram Story photo, writing: "What's crazyyy is that there wasn't even a bet.. this was all him," she wrote of Mahomes' dress-up.



Shane and Mahomes previously competed together as quarterbacks on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2021-2022. Shane, 26, now plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After his third Super Bowl victory last month, Mahomes is less focused on losing bets and more on getting ready for the 2024-25 NFL season.

Story continues

The quarterback shared two photos of himself in a gym to Instagram this week, alongside his new teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. In the photos, Rice could be seen wearing a shirt featuring a viral image of Mahomes shirtless, and Mahomes even captioned the gym pics with "#DadBodSZN"

That "dad bod" image had gone viral after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win in January, and Mahomes got in on the laughs. He had shared the photo to X at the time, using the hashtag, "#DadBodSzn," then as well.

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?," Mahomes wrote, before adding, "Like I got kids!!!"

Mahomes and his wife Brittany share two children — 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and 1-year-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — both of whom may have had some questions when they saw their dad in a cow costume this week. And one of whom is already proving to be a basketball fan amid this year's March Madness.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two shared a video of her 16-month-old son cheering as he watched the Oregon Ducks and South Carolina Gamecocks compete in the tournament. “This kid loves ball,” Brittany wrote across the clip.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.